Where to read ‘OMORI’ manga chapter 1, confirmed

Manga fans have a new story to sink their teeth into, and what a story it is! Based on the video game of the same name, Omori promises to impress fans with its storytelling and dark themes. What more could we ask for?

Omori may not be for everyone as it touches on subjects such as depression, trauma, anxiety, and even self-harm, but those familiar with the game will surely enjoy it. Well, them and anyone who appreciates a good horror story. This story is particularly well-known for its psychological horror elements and depth, which are sure to quickly hook newcomers. D

Chapter 1 of Omori came out on June 24, and it’s already gathering hype. No one wants to miss out on this new series — and neither should you.

How to read Omori online

Image via K Manga/Kodansha

There are a couple of different ways to read Omori online. Nui Konoito’s work is available in English on K MANGA, Kodansha’s official manga reading platform, and can be accessed via website or app. Chapter 1 of Omori can be read for free on this platform, but it is only available in the U.S. This means English-speaking fans from other countries will have to get a VPN to read this manga or miss out on it altogether.

For Japanese speakers, there is another option. Omori is also available on Kodansha’s Comic DAYS website and app, which distributes manga to read online in Japanese. All you have to do is sign up as a member and buy some points to get access to chapters, so if you understand the language, go for it. Not everyone is so lucky.

In case you can’t read Omori on any of these platforms, give other series a chance. It’s not an ideal situation, but there are so many great manga sites and apps out there that you’ll likely find another incredible story to occupy your time.

