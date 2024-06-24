Will the ‘Jinx’ manhwa have a Season 2?

Manga has been one of the most popular art forms for fans, but manhwa is quickly catching up. The genre of comics hails from South Korea and is considered influenced by its Japanese counterpart. With vivid visuals, manhwa has increased in popularity, being slated for many live-action adaptations. One of the more popular titles is Jinx, part of the boy love genre.

Written by Mingwa, the story follows the relationship between two starkly different characters. Kim Dan is a physical therapist who, in a time of need, embarks on a contract with the aggressive and imposing MMA fighter, Joo Jaekyung. Jaekyung enlists Dan to help him cure a “jinx” that requires a specific treatment. Because of Dan’s financial struggles, he consents to this contract.

Jinx leans into many popular tropes, such as Jaekyung’s toxic behavior. Jaekyung is a domineering and violent character, who many expect needs to be redeemed in some way. Unfortunately for fans, it may be some time before this redemption comes to fruition. After Chapter 53, Jinx concluded its first season. As of April 2024, there was no confirmed date when to expect Chapter 54. Fans should not fear, however. More chapters will come in due time.

According to The Escapist, Mingwa promised that more content was planned for 2024. Mingwa is a known writer in the genre and has had a previous series entitled BJ Alex. Though the series was not as ambitious as her current project, it proves she can meet deadlines. She is taking a hiatus, but it shouldn’t be too long before readers can continue with the high-stakes drama between Jaekyung and Dan. Until then, fans can read the bonus episode released ahead of the new season.

