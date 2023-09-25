Meet the ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ voice cast

The spin-off to the Western animated TV series Castlevania has announced its voice cast, many of whom are familiar names in the entertainment industry, either as part of BBC productions or recent feature films.

You would recognize Edward Bluemel for his stint on Killing Eve, Pixie Davies for her role in Mary Poppins Returns, and Sydney James Harcourt for his run in the award-winning Broadway show Hamilton.

Fun fact: Castlevania is often mistaken for an anime, but it’s actually far from it. Not only does it not follow traditional Japanese anime tropes, but it’s actually described as a Western animation rather than East-Asian one. You wouldn’t necessarily be able to tell the difference, as it might be subtle, but it’s there.

Clive Bradley’s Castlevania: Nocturne is based on the video game series of the same name by Konami and serves as an adaption of the 1993 entry Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and its sequel Symphony of the Night, specifically.

Castlevania: Nocturne is a sequel to Netflix’s 2017 Castlevania series, which ran for four seasons before the network called it quits in 2021.

Set in 1792, Castlevania: Nocturne takes place during the French Revolution and follows Richter Belmont, a descendant of the Belmont family. Here’s a rundown of all the confirmed Castlevania: Nocturne cast members:

Edward Bluemel (Killing Eve) plays Richter Belmont, a descendant of the Belmont vampire hunting clan.

Pixie Davies (Mary Poppins Returns) plays Maria Renard, a young revolutionary during the French Revolution.

Thuso Mbedu (The Woman King) plays Annette, a young sorceress and ex-slave from the Caribbean.

Nastassja Kinski (Paris, Texas) plays Tera

Sydney James Harcourt (Hamilton) plays Edouard

Zahn McClarnon (Westworld) plays Olrox

Franka Potente (The Conjuring 2) plays Erzsebet Báthory, a vampire queen.

The series will consist of eight episodes, all of which drop on September 28, 2023, only on Netflix. It will, however, be screened the day before its release on the upcoming Netflix virtual showcase Drop 1.