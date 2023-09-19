‘My Hero Academia’ new episode ‘UA HEROES BATTLE’ premiere date and how to watch

If you’re anything like me, you’ve found yourself having to grapple with the herculean task of looking for something to fill the void that My Hero Academia season six left in your life. Of course, there are plenty of incredible anime out there worthy of your time and attention, but when you get wrapped up in a particular series, it can be hard to let go. The wait for new content is excruciating, but worry not, studio Bones has something planned for us.

Per the official My Hero Academia website, the popular Shonen series is coming back with a brand-new special OVA, “UA Heroes Battle,” in which we’ll see Class 1-A enjoying some well-deserved free time by playing with cards. Although the premise is simple, things are bound to get heated, as they usually do when certain characters are involved. (Yes, I mean Bakugo. Who else?)

While fans wait for the series’ much-anticipated seventh season and its fourth animated movie, why not take a break from the stress of real life to watch some overpowered teens compete in a card game? If the episode is anything like what My Hero Academia has gotten us used to, it can’t be as uneventful as it sounds.

When and how to watch My Hero Academia‘s “UA Heroes Battle”

Image via Studio Bones

“UA Heroes Battle” will premiere on Oct. 13 at New York Comic Con, which means that’s the place to be if you want to be among the first people in the world to set your sights on the episode. Don’t fret too much if you can’t make it there, though, as there will be other opportunities to watch it.

After its North American debut, the OVA will be screened in select Japanese theaters between Oct. 20 and Oct. 26. Along with “UA Heroes Battle,” fans will also get to witness the season six episode “Deku vs. Class A” on the silver screen. What more could one possibly want?

Will My Hero Academia‘s “UA Heroes Battle” OVA be available to stream?

Image via Studio Bones

There already is an official confirmation that “UA Heroes Battle” will be on streaming, and considering the series’ past, it’s no surprise. My Hero Academia is usually licensed for worldwide distribution by Crunchyroll, and this time will be no different. Fans should be on the lookout, as a streaming release date may be headed our way any time now.

Until then, let’s just hope that this OVA doesn’t disappoint. It should make for an entertaining time, at the very least.