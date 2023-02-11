Nanami Momozono from ‘Kamisama Kiss’: Her age, height, and birthday, explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Kamisama Kiss.

Lovable klutz protagonist Nanami Momozono from Kamisama Kiss is the sort of person you’d like to have around in real life. Not only is she kind, funny, and smart, but also, brave, honest, and loyal. Throughout Kamisama Kiss, she manages to put her friends’ welfare at the forefront, while still remaining true to her values and opinions, notwithstanding any needy or pushy behavior (Yes, that means you, Tomoe!). Furthermore, although she is a land god, she never lets her divine powers go to her head, remaining the same level-headed individual from start to finish.

To put it succinctly, there’s a lot to admire about Kamisama Kiss‘ kick-ass heroine, who stands up to an overbearing and perfectionistic fox yokai, a clingy and intrusive snake shikigami, and a deceitful and vain crow tengu. So, naturally, it follows that fans of the anime want to know more about her. To help satisfy your curiosity, we’ve decided to do some of the research for you, finding the answers to a few basic questions you may have. Namely, the young land god’s height, age, and birthday.

How old and tall is Nanami, and when is her birthday?

Screengrab via YouTube/Tomoe-kun.

It turns out, Kamisama Kiss‘ main character’s age differs slightly between the manga and its anime adaptation, although it’s only by a year. In the manga, she’s 16, while in the anime, she’s 17.

During the events of Kamisama Kiss, Nanami stands at roughly 5’3”, making her 10 inches shorter than her foxy familiar, who’s 6’3”. However, her independent and outspoken personality makes her stand out even whilst in the company of much more physically imposing beings, whether human or otherwise.

Also, it just so happens that Kamisama Kiss‘ female lead’s birthday falls on February 20, just a few days after Valentine’s Day. This seems appropriate, considering that she’s highly romantic by nature, albeit adorably awkward around her love interest, Tomoe.