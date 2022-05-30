New ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ trailer confirms the return of a classic villain

The next adventure in the Dragon Ball Super universe, Super Hero, has received its latest trailer and fans have been given a glimpse of a popular character making their return.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will see the return of Frieza — one of the original and most iconic villains from the franchise. In the footage fans only get a glimpse of Frieza so it isn’t yet clear what role the character will play in the film.

It doesn’t seem likely that Frieza will play a major villainous role in the film as all previous promo material and synopsis for the movie have pointed at the Red Ribbon Army taking center stage once again with the help of two new Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2.

Alongside Frieza, there are a ton of other popular Dragon Ball Super characters that can be seen in the new trailer. Another unexpected appearance comes from Broly who made his debut in the series during its last film.

With Goku and Picollo set to feature as the main characters of this film, like Frieza, it isn’t yet clear how much Broly will factor into the film.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will feature a unique 3D animation style that is new to the franchise. This change has had the fanbase split, however, it was said to be important for its battle scenes.

After suffering a delay, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero now has a new release date. The film is set to launch in Japan on June 11.