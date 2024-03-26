‘Ninja Kamui’ episode 8 release date and time confirmed

The latest Adult Swim anime sensation, Ninja Kamui, boasts an array of thrilling fight sequences, alongside elements of political intrigue and cutting-edge technology.

It’s also garnered fervent anticipation among fans before the release of each new episode. As the series continues to soar in popularity, fans are curious to know when the next episode will air.

Ninja Kamui episode 7 recap

In episode 7, it was disclosed that the real purpose behind the creation of ninjas was to safeguard Japan. However, Master Yamaji manipulated the group for his own gain, seeking to profit from their abilities by offering their services to foreign powers. Consequently, the ninjas are currently aligned with AUZA. The episode also sheds light on the motivations for defection, particularly for Higan and Mari, who sought to prioritize their family and shared life. However, other ninjas felt compelled to defect due to Master Yamaji’s exploitation of them as a mercenary force. The episode ended in a climactic showdown between Higan and Lil, with Higan emerging as the clear victor.

The eighth episode of Ninja Kamui season 1 is set to air on Sunday, March 31st. This episode will premiere at 12 P.M. PST, 8 P.M. EST, 7 A.M. BST, and 8 P.M. CEST. To catch episode 8, simply visit HBO Max’s website and subscribe to a plan that fits your preferences. Once subscribed, you can begin streaming. Alongside HBO Max, both subtitled and dubbed versions of Ninja Kamui are available on the Adult Swim network and website.