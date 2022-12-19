‘One Piece’ creator shares promising update on Netflix live-action adaption

More news has come up for the Netflix live-action adaptation of One Piece. The show’s creator and executive producer Eiichiro Oda released a handwritten letter about the show’s progress and praised what the series achieved throughout 2022.

The letter was published on the Official One Piece Twitter page after it was released during Jump Fiesta 2023. He shared his thoughts on the franchise’s 25-year history and how he’s looking forward to releasing the manga’s final saga. He also pointed out the six-year development of the One Piece Odyssey video game and how it will soon be released. But most importantly, he talked about the development of the upcoming Netflix adaptation.

According to Oda, so much has happened behind the scenes and he just received the base footage for season one. While he claimed that it looks amazing, he’s still worried that it might not please fans. Oda ends his message by looking forward to the franchise’s future, especially since the manga is set to come to an end in the near future.

Netflix assured fans that Oda would be very involved during the production of the One Piece adaptation after the series was announced. The show has already announced the cast members for the series and showcased the behind-the-scenes construction of the set as Netflix brings the shows to life.

A release date for Netflix’s live adaptation of One Piece has not yet been announced. But if the base footage is assumed to be completed like what it said in Oda’s message, it wouldn’t be long till a date will be officially announced.