‘One Piece’ live-action series release date, episode count, and how to watch

Whether you’re an anime fan or not, you’ve no doubt heard the latest buzz surrounding Netflix’s live-action One Piece adaptation. The original Japanese manga series, written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, began serialization in 1997 and has accumulated over 100 volumes as of this writing. Two years later, in 1999, Toei Animation started airing an anime adaptation, which has itself produced over 1000 episodes.

And now, as Japanese animation gradually integrates into American culture, Netflix has taken the initiative to ride the bandwagon and create a live-action television series reminiscent of the anime. The project was in its early stages as far back as 2017 but didn’t come to fruition until six years later.

Photo via Netflix

Brace ye selves, me hearties. One Piece will set sail on August 31, 2023.

Although initially scripted for 10 episodes, there will only be eight episodes in One Piece‘s first season. These episodes will all release at the same time and cover the entirety of the East Blue Saga of One Piece, equal to 95 chapters of the manga and a minimum of 45 anime episodes.

As we’ve mentioned, the live-action One Piece series is exclusive to Netflix, so that’s where you’ll want to head if you’re interested in watching. The series was developed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda and features an ensemble cast including Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Just like the manga and anime, Netflix’s version will follow the Straw Hat crew as they sail the Grand Line in search of the One Piece treasure, which will make their captain, Monkey D. Luffy, “King of the Pirates.” Luffy’s body is blessed with rubber-like properties, allowing him to fight more efficiently.

And that’s all you need to know for now. Keep your eyes peeled for One Piece dropping on Netflix’s catalog on August 31. And if you’re a newcomer to the franchise, it’s time to start brushing up on the history.