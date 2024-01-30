‘One Piece’: When does Brook join the crew?

Since the very beginning of One Piece, we’ve known that Luffy wants at least 10 members on his crew. His pirate crew must include a doctor, a swordsman, a navigator, a cook, and a musician. And this is where Brook comes in.

In case you’ve only watched the series until Enies Lobby — or God forbid, only the live-action — you likely haven’t come across the skeleton man just yet. His introduction was only made in episode 337, just as the Straw Hats enter the treacherous and dark waters of Thriller Bark. Considered by many (and when I say many, I mean myself), one of One Piece‘s funniest arcs, Thriller Bark also introduces Brook, our future musician.

When does Brook join the Straw Hats?

Image via Crunchyroll

Brook joins the crew during Thriller Bark, more specifically, in episode 381. While Luffy does invite Brook to join the Straw Hats seconds after seeing his skeleton — with Brook eagerly accepting his invitation—he takes back his acceptance right away. This is because he quickly realizes that he won’t be able to fight alongside the Straw Hats. After all, he was missing his shadow, and this would lead to him disintegrating under the sun — One Piece logic.

For this reason, the Straw Hats embark on a journey to find out who is stealing souls and creating the zombies they’ve been encountering on this island. Spoiler alert: They manage to defeat Gecko Moria, Oars, and Ryuma (whom you might’ve seen on Netflix’s Monsters) and get Brook’s shadow back. Soon enough, Brook joins the Straw Hats, making a very happy Luffy in the process.

While you may not enjoy Brook’s obscene remarks and vulgar jokes at first — trust me when I say, it is a process. You will eventually be willing to die for Brook — let’s just hope no minks decide to munch on his bones again.