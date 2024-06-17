‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’ season 3 episode 12 release date, confirmed

As the third season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime draws to a close, we can’t help but feel a sense of pride in how far Rimuru and the Jura Tempest Federation have come.

From the very beginning, Rimuru has always put the well-being of his nation and its people first. When he first stumbled upon a starving goblin village, he didn’t just turn a blind eye and slime away. Instead, he got to work, transforming that humble village into a growing empire. He’s a visionary, a strategist, and a friend to all (except maybe those who try to eat him, but that’s another story). So, it comes as no surprise that in the previous episode, Rimuru’s dedication and diplomacy finally paid off.

After seasons of battling the Holy Empire of Lubelius, who viewed the people of Jura Tempest as nothing more than mere monsters, things took a turn. In an important meeting, the empire finally acknowledged Jura Tempest as a legitimate nation. Luminous and Hinata, realizing the error of their ways, are also ready to bury the hatchet and start fresh with Rimuru. The meeting covered a wide range of topics, from nation-building to repaying Rimuru for his generosity. And the two countries also signed a treaty to not fight for the next 100 years. With this slower-paced episode, we’re gearing up for the grand finale of the season.

When is That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 3 episode 12 releasing?

TenSura season 3 episode 12, titled “Festival Preparations,” will grace our screens on Friday, June 21, 2024, at 11 pm JST. Where can you catch this? The usual haunt, Crunchyroll, will be streaming the episode. If you’re in one of the lucky countries, you can also tune into Muse Asia’s YouTube channel to watch it.

Here are the release timings for episode 12 across different time zones:

Time Zone Time Japan Standard Time (JST) 11:00 pm Pacific Standard Time (PST) 6:00 am Central Standard Time (CST) 8:00 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) 9:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 2:00 pm Central European Time (CET) 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) 7:30 pm Philippine Time (PHT) 10:00 pm Australian Central Standard Time (ACST) 11:30 pm

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

Judging from episode 12’s title, “Festival Preparations,” fans can gear up for a festive atmosphere brewing in Jura Tempest. This celebration is probably a strategic showcase being designed by Rimuru to demonstrate to former foes and skeptical onlookers that monsters can indeed be harmonious, civilized, and integral members of a thriving society.

However, given the title, the episode might focus primarily on the behind-the-scenes efforts—the bustling preparations, the communal efforts of the citizens of Tempest, and perhaps even some comedic relief as everyone scrambles to get everything just right. This sets the perfect stage for kicking off the next season with the actual event.

