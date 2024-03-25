‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’ season 3 release date and time, confirmed

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime is back after long wait, and it’s time to get involved in Rimuru’s world once again. With a knack for turning enemies into allies and a heart as big as his ever-changing form, Rimuru proves that even the most unlikely hero can make a splash.

Rimuru’s newfound power as Demon Lord comes with a hefty dose of responsibility, and not everyone in the monster world is thrilled about his rise to the top. TenSura Season 2 concludes with the aftermath of the Walpurgis Banquet and the battle against Clayman. We see how Rimuru successfully defeats Clayman and exposes his manipulations before the other Demon Lords.

Rimuru has now evolved into a Demon Lord himself and attends the council to clear his name and to protect his nation and people from any unjust retribution. With that, he is now the newest member of the Demon Lord Council. So, what’s next?

When Is That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Coming Out?

We got the Scarlet Bond movie (2022) after season 2 ended, but there’s nothing quite like a brand-new season to get the excitement levels rising. That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 is a part of the Spring 2024 anime slate, premiering on Apr. 5th at 11 pm. As most would expect, Season 3 will be split into two cours.

Not only do we have a release date, but we’ve also got some juicy details about the show’s new end theme. Rin Kurusu will be gracing our ears with their song “Believer,” while STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION will be rocking the opening theme with “PEACEKEEPER.” Speaking of new additions, the show will introduce ten fresh faces to the cast. These characters will go up against Rimuru and his allies, and it’ll be interesting to see how all this plays out.

What To Expect From The New Season?

Before the release of the main story, we are getting a special episode titled “Digression: Diablo Diary” on March 30, 2024. As the title suggests, it will primarily focus on Diablo, the great Arch Demon. On the other hand, Season 3 is diving straight into the Saint-Monster Confrontation arc.

Rimuru and the Jura-Tempest Federation are about to face off against the Holy Empire of Lubelius. If you’ve been keeping up, you know these guys have been a thorn in Rimuru’s side for a while now. The Ten Great Saints from the Empire are joining the fray, and they’re teaming up with Hinata Sakaguchi to take on Rimuru and his crew.