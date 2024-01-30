‘The Dragon Prince’ season 6 release window, plot, cast, and more

After yet another emotional finale last year with “Book Five: Ocean,” one of Netflix’s most popular animated shows with a cult following is making a comeback in 2024. Here’s everything we know about the forthcoming sixth season of The Dragon Prince.

We’re almost near the finish line. Showrunners Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond have confirmed that the saga of The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos will be concluding in 7 seasons, which means that the forthcoming run is going to serve as the penultimate chapter to the story of Callum, Ezran, and Rayla.

The Dragon Prince fandom loves the animated show for its complex characters, careful handling of sensitive topics and themes, and a plot that only seems to be getting richer. Each season has a title that refers to the fictional world’s arcanum. Seasons 1 to 5 already dealt with Moon, Sky, Sun, Earth, and Ocean, respectively. Season 6 will officially be titled “Book Six: Stars,” and here’s everything we know about it so far.

Is there a trailer for The Dragon Prince season 6?

The folks at Wonderstorm and Berdel Entertainment studios have indeed released a teaser trailer for The Dragon Prince season 6. In it, a barely sane Claudia can be seen towering over her Earthblood Elf boyfriend Terrestrius, aka Terry. Driven completely over the edge by the events of season 5, which cost her a leg and a father, Claudia is apparently contemplating killing Terrestrius, but knowing the show’s brand of humor by now, we’re guessing that the Elf will somehow be spared.

What is the plot of The Dragon Prince season 6?

At the end of season 5, Callum and Rayla manage to obtain Aaravos’ prison and stop Claudia from releasing the enigmatic villain. Things probably won’t stop there, however, and with Claudia now fully embracing her darker inclinations, the powerful archmage Aaravos might set new plans in motion to have himself released. Based on the promo poster you see above, season 6 will have a huge focus on Claudia and continue to develop her characters, though whether toward an eventual redemption arc or a full-on villain story remains to be seen.

There’s a lot we still don’t know about Aaravos, other than the fact that he’s a powerful archmage with access to all six Primal Sources. Aaravos wreaked havoc on the world until he was imprisoned, and releasing him now after all these years can’t exactly bode well for Xadia. Since Aaravos is a “Startouch” Elf, the title of season 6 might be referring to his character origins. He is also known as “The Fallen Star,” and is credited as the sinister troublemaker who first taught dark magic to humanity.

The Dragon Prince season 6 possible release date

Netflix is eyeing a 2024 premiere for “Book Six: Stars,” but given the haphazard way the show has come out thus far, we couldn’t begin to guess at a more precise release window. The first season came out in September 2018, followed a few months later by season 2 in February 2019. The November of that same year saw the release of season 3, but then, the show took a huge break, releasing the next run 3 years later, in November of 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic and rumored difficulties within Wonderstorm were cited as causes for this massive delay, but assuming that Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond have finally got everything under control, we can hopefully expect Netflix to stick with the slated 2024 release.

Who is cast in The Dragon Prince season 6?

No new casting announcements have been made by Wonderstorm, but we can expect the majority of the series regulars to return for seasons 6 and 7. These include Jack De Sena (Callum), Paula Burrows (Rayla), Jesse Inocalla (Soren), Sasha Rojen (Ezran), and of course, Raquel Belmonte, once again portraying Claudia. We also expect to see a lot more of Erik Todd Dellums as Aaravos. The Sun Dragon known as Pyrrah is also expected to make a comeback after his absence from season 5.

Will The Dragon Prince end with these two upcoming seasons?

The Dragon Prince creators always envisioned the series as a 7-part story. They further confirmed this in a 2022 Comic-Con interview, but Justin Richmond teased that “the world of Xadia will live no matter what.” So though Callum and Ezran’s story may come to a definitive end, and the threat of Aaravos dealt with, the studio can explore other stories in the form of spinoffs, prequels, or even sequels taking place some years after the main story.