The Hashira join Nendoroid in new ‘Demon Slayer’ Collab

Good Smile Company announced that Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps are among the newest additions to its lineup of Nendoroid figures now available for pre-order. The three new figures, each featured in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, are a part of the “Nendoroid Swacchao!” line of seated chibi figures.

The Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka, and Insect Hashira Shinobu Kocho will join the series alongside Demon Slayers’ previously-announced main cast — Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke. The figures are based on character designs by Akira Matsushima for Ufotable’s anime adaptation of the shonen battle manga from Koyoharu Gotouge.

The characters will be released late this year alongside a special prop for each to sit on from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train. The Mugen Train Passenger Seat, which seats two, will sell alongside the figures. Two seats can even be arranged back-to-back or peak Taisho Era aesthetic. The hobbyist company also announced a new face swap collection for the Hashira’s existing main-line Nendoroid figures, featuring a bloodied, smiling Rengoku.



Good Smile Company, known for its detailed, scaled figures of anime and JRPG characters, introduced the less- expensive chibi character model line in 2006. Since then, it’s become a preeminent collectible, alongside the likes of Funko Pops, due to its affordability. The figures are all posable, and feature swappable faceplates across thousands of characters, ranging from Hatsune Mike, to Geralt, to Sully.

The additions join a growing slate of anime and JRPG characters coming to the figure line later this year.