The ‘No Longer Allowed In Another World’ anime release date, confirmed

No Longer Allowed In Another World is set to make its debut in the summer 2024 anime lineup, and it promises to be a wild ride through the twisted mind of a reluctant hero.

The series is being brought to the screen by an impressive team of creators. Atelier Pontdarc is at the helm of production, with Shigeki Kawai in the director’s chair. Yasuhiro Nakanishi is penning the scripts, while Tomoshige Inayoshi and Asako Inayoshi are responsible for character designs. On the other hand, Kenji Terao is designing the monsters, and Kenichiro Suehiro is composing the music.

The opening theme, Shura Nikki, will be performed by Kashitaro Ito, and the ending theme, Sayonara, Subarashiki Sekai yo, will be sung by Mayu Maeshima. Crunchyroll has already snagged the licensing rights, so you can catch this quirky series on their platform when it drops.

When will No Longer Allowed In Another World be released?

Image via AT-X/Crunchyroll

If you’re lucky enough to live in certain parts of the world, you might have already seen the first episode. In Japan, No Longer Allowed In Another World is set to premiere on July 10, 2024, at the ungodly hour of 12:30am JST on AT-X and other channels. Thankfully, Crunchyroll will have the episodes available for streaming at a more reasonable hour.

What to expect?

No Longer Allowed in Another World tells the story of Osamu Dazai, a gloomy author from the early 20th century who finds himself dragged into a fantasy world. Unlike typical isekai protagonists who relish their new roles, Osamu yearns for nothing more than a peaceful end — ironic, considering his new environment is anything but peaceful. Each episode finds him inadvertently thwarting his own desires for demise with, much to his dismay, acts of heroism.

Osamu is actually based on a historical Japanese figure of the same name, echoing the life and literary themes of a real early 20th-century author known for his introspective and often pessimistic views. His most famous work, No Longer Human, is a semi-autobiographical novel that delves into the psyche of a man who feels disconnected from society and unable to relate to others. Dazai himself struggled with depression, addiction, and multiple suicide attempts throughout his life. Sadly, his final attempt in 1948 ended his life.

The thing is, Osamu Dazai’s work was deeply rooted in the human experience. To take a figure like that and drop him into a comedy setup feels a bit like a disservice to his legacy. On the other hand, maybe No Longer Allowed In Another World is a way of introducing a new generation to Dazai’s work and the themes he explored. By putting a twisted spin on the isekai genre, the series could potentially spark some interesting conversations about mental health and the nature of escapism.

