‘Trigun Stargaze’ release window, cast, plot, and more

The biggest buzz at Thursday’s Anime Expo undoubtedly centered around a single, explosive revelation: Trigun Stampede, the beloved space western anime, is gearing up for its final phase.

Trigun, the brainchild of manga artist Yasuhiro Nightow, first graced the pages of Monthly Shonen Captain in 1995. The series, set on the desert planet Gunsmoke, follows the misadventures of Vash the Stampede, a legendary gunslinger with a hefty bounty on his head. The manga’s blend of science fiction, western themes, and quirky humor quickly gained a devoted following. In 1998, Madhouse studio brought Trigun to life with a 26-episode anime adaptation that further cemented the series’ place in the annals of anime history. The anime’s success led to the manga’s continuation, titled Trigun Maximum, which ran in Young King Ours from 1997 to 2007.

However, despite the manga’s conclusion in 2007, fans were left yearning for more animated adventures with their favorite gunslinging pacifist. Their prayers were finally answered in 2023 when Orange studio, known for their work on series like Beastars and Land of the Lustrous, announced a new Trigun project titled Trigun Stampede. This adaptation, which premiered in the winter of 2023, served as a reboot of sorts, retelling the story of Vash the Stampede with updated visuals and a fresh perspective. Now, fans can rejoice once more as Orange studio has confirmed that the new installment, Trigun Stargaze, is in development.

Trigun Stargaze release window

While Orange and TOHO have kept a tight lid on the exact release date, the strategic placement of their announcements and the impending 30th anniversary of the franchise in 2025 can give us a clue. It wouldn’t be surprising if the release of Trigun Stargaze is timed to coincide with this milestone anniversary, offering a celebratory capstone to three decades of Trigun.

While the confirmation of the final phase’s development is undoubtedly exciting, Orange studio has yet to reveal any information regarding the cast, major project staff members, or other specifics. What does this all mean for fans of the series? It’s a waiting game charged with excitement and nostalgia.

What to expect from the upcoming anime?

The next anime, Trigun Stargaze, picks up 2.5 years after a big disaster that left Vash the Stampede, the main character, in a tough spot. He’s blamed for a massive accident that nearly destroyed JuLai City, and now everyone’s after him because he has a huge bounty on his head — 60 billion dollars! Trigun Stargaze will likely dig into how Vash deals with all this blame and what it does to him. There’s also some interesting stuff going on with something called Project Pieces of Earth.

This project is about saving what’s left of humanity after Earth was used up, and it seems like it’ll be a big deal in the new series. A character named Chronica, who’s a special ops leader, picked up a signal that might be key to understanding more about humanity’s survival plans. The new series might also loop back to some of the earliest Trigun stories, giving us a fresh look at old events. So, besides following Vash as he tries to clear his name and deal with his past, we might also get into some deep space and survival themes.

