‘Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy’ Season 2 Episode 13 release date and time confirmed

Our favorite characters are gearing up for what promises to be an unforgettable event.

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy has a certain charm to it, balancing the scales between otherworldly escapades and a sense of groundedness. It’s got your epic battles, your magical mishaps, and enough quirky characters.

While the pace of Season 2 of Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy is slower, events are still moving quite fast. This brings us to Makoto’s students who have taken more screen time in Episode 12 and the previous ones. With the recent flashback diving into Jin’s past, it’s a good bet that the students will have a wider significance in future episodes.

A Recap Of Episode 12

Episode 12 of Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 ramps up with Makoto heading to the northern forests of the Demiplane. There he had a meet-and-greet with the local mega-fauna. They found a common ground and became Makoto’s new allies. The action doesn’t let up as Makoto and his student crew tackle a threat from a group of summoned demi dragons.

His students step up their game and slay a demi dragon. It’s a proud moment that gets personal when Jin’s past surfaces, weaving his story with the dragon-slaying Sofia Bulga. It’s revealed that Miranda is Sofia and she’s also Luto’s child. Amidst the tension, Episode 12 also serves up slices of domestic comedy as we can’t help but laugh at the hilarious antics of Tomoe, Aqua, and Eris.

When Is Episode 13 of Tsukimichi Season 2 Coming Out?

Episode 13, titled “The Very Busy Academy Festival,” is coming out on Monday, April 1, 2024. The episode will air on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV across Japan. Meanwhile, Crunchyroll will be streaming the episode for viewers across the globe. The precise time is 11 pm JST, which is great if you’re in Japan, but what about the rest of us?

Here are the release dates & times for the other time zones, so you can plan your viewing party accordingly:

Pacific Standard Time (PST) – 06:00 am, April 1, 2024

Central Standard Time (CST) – 08:00 am, April 1, 2024

Eastern Standard Time (EST) – 09:00 am, April 1, 2024

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) – 02:00 pm, April 1, 2024

Central European Time (CET) – 03:00 pm, April 1, 2024

Indian Standard Time (IST) – 07:30 pm, April 1, 2024

Philippine Time (PHT) – 10:00 pm, April 1, 2024

Australian Central Standard Time (ACST) – 11:30 pm, April 1, 2024

Based on the episode’s title alone, it seems Rotsgard Academy will be in the spotlight once again. Our favorite characters will likely be gearing up for school fest and all the excitement (and maybe a little chaos) that comes with it.