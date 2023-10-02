‘Vinland Saga’ manga release schedule: When do new chapters release?

Vinland Saga is one of those series you’ll hear fans call life-changing. Whether following the anime or the manga, one may not understand just how deep the story’s themes run when experiencing the first arc, which serves as a prologue of sorts, albeit exciting as it is. But when the story enters the Slave arc, or as some fans call it “Farmland Saga,” one tends to realize that the series we’ve experienced thus far, is not the one we’re watching.

Season 2 of the anime, which aired from January to July 2023, covered the whole of this arc. But, of course, Makoto Yukimura’s manga is way ahead of the anime – as it should. Chapter 55 begins the Slave arc which goes until chapter 99. If you’re an anime viewer who wishes to begin following the manga where season 2 left off, you could start at chapter 100, which covers Thorfinn’s return to Iceland. But if you’re caught up, you’ll know that the manga is a little over 100 chapters ahead. It has already covered a whole arc after Farmland Saga and is currently on its fatefully titled Vinland arc.

When do new chapters come out?

Screengrab via MAPPA

Makoto Yukimura’s manga is released on a monthly basis. Chapters usually come out on the 24th at midnight JST, or on the 25th for most regions. It is serialized in Kodansha’s Monthly Afternoon magazine, which focuses on publishing seinen in opposition to shonen. This last Vinland Saga arc started on chapter 167 and it’s still ongoing, with an end in sight for sometime in 2024.

You can acquire any of the 13 two-in-one book editions of Vinland Saga that are currently out on Kodansha’s website in either print or digital.