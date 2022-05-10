The love and appreciation for Spy x Family‘s fifth episode hasn’t stopped, with a new official action-packed music video released on YouTube.

The music video was dropped on the official TOHO YouTube animation channel, featuring Loid Forger making his way through the castle during the ‘rescue Princess Anya’ scene in episode five.

The song featured in the video was performed by (K)NoW_NAME and is titled ‘TBD’. It is currently streamable on Spotify, with more than 36,000 plays at the time of writing.

It’s interesting how a music video was released for the scene considering that there are official plans for a musical adaptation of the anime series.

Spy x Family is about a spy who builds a ‘fake family’ for a mission, not realizing that the daughter is a mind-reader and his fake wife is an assassin.

Episode five adapts Chapter 6 of the manga where Anya gets accepted to Eden academy. To celebrate, she asked her family to recreate an episode from the cartoon Spy Wars where Bondman saves Princess Honey. Since the episode’s release, fans were taken by surprise by the amount of extra detail and original anime exclusive content the episode had.

The manga currently has nine volumes in Japanese, with seven in English, and has sold more than 12.5 million copies in Japan.

Spy x Family will have a total of 25 episodes, with a small break between Episodes 12 and 13. Both the English and Japanese dub of the anime series is now available on Crunchyroll and new episodes come out every Saturday.