A ‘Spy X Family’ musical adaptation has been announced in Japan

As Spy X Family continues to rise in popularity due to its plot and characters, it has been announced that there are plans for a musical adaptation of the anime/manga series.

According to Toho Stage, the same production company behind the stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away, plans to release the musical adaptation of the popular manga series in 2023 are in the works, marking Imperial Theater’s first musical that they’ve produced. The musical is promised to be faithful to the original story and they’re excited to show it to the public.

Toho Stage also announced that auditions for the telepath child Anya Forger have opened. While the ad didn’t say if the audition is exclusive only to those in Japan, they ask for those interested to upload a video of them singing to YouTube. The selected candidate should be able to attend rehearsals in Japan from Mid-January to late February 2023.

Spy X Family isn’t the only anime series that was adapted into a stage production. Just recently, the UK Royal Shakespeare Company has collaborated with Studio Ghibli for an upcoming stage adaptation for My Neighbor Totoro in October 2022. And a stage adaptation of the 2001 manga series Fruits Basket became available to stream outside Japan back in May 2022.

Spy x Family follows a spy who builds a ‘fake family’ for a mission, not realizing that the daughter is a mind-reader and his fake wife is an assassin. The manga currently has nine volumes in Japanese, with seven in English, and has sold more than 12.5 million copies in Japan. Both the English and Japanese dub of the anime series is now available on Crunchyroll.