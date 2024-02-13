What is the ‘Mashle’ season 2 English dub release date?

Living in a magic-filled world and not possessing any magic yourself must be tough, but as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles, life can take you on unexpected adventures.

Mashle quickly became one of the breakout anime of 2023. Season 1 was such a smash success, that the second season is already airing, less than a year after the first concluded. The English dub of Mashle has also been widely lauded, with exceptional voice actors at the helm. Aleks Le voices Mash Burnedead, with Anjali Kunapaneni, Brian Anderson, Stephen Fu, and Ben Diskin in supporting roles. While the original Japanese version is ongoing, there’s still a bit of time before the English dub makes its way to us.

When will the Mashle season 2’s English dub be released?

While an English dub for Mashle: Magic and Muscles has indeed been confirmed, its release date is yet to be announced. Crunchyroll has been releasing the episodes of the second season weekly, but it’s only the subbed version that’s available for now. Interestingly, a few episodes have been dubbed in Spanish and Portuguese, but none yet in English.

Nonetheless, fans have nothing to worry about. The dubbed version of the first season was released almost two months after its original airing, so this is nothing out of the ordinary. Fans have also speculated that Aniplex of America typically releases English dubs about midway through the season. Since Mashle season 2 has just hit its sixth episode, there’s a possibility that the English dub might be coming sooner than later.

What is the Mashle Season 2 Release Schedule?

For fans of the dubbed version who just can’t wait for its release, Mashle: Magic and Muscles airs every Saturday on Crunchyroll, with English subtitles readily available. Here’s the release schedule for the rest of the season.