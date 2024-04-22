Reki and Langa in SK8 the Infinity season 1 episode 6
What is the ‘SK8 the Infinity’ season 2 release date?

Fans have every reason to remain hopeful.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024

We’ve all been there, scrolling through social media, desperate for any crumb of information about our favorite shows. And with the recent Yuri on Ice cancellation (after MAPPA studio practically made us wait for several years), it’s hard not to feel a little anxious about the future of SK8 the Infinity.

First aired in January 2021, SK8 the Infinity introduced us to a world where skateboarding is not just a sport, but a cultural phenomenon. The original anime revolves around Reki, a passionate skater and high school student, who befriends Langa, a transfer student with snowboarding chops that translate impressively onto the skateboard. Together, they dive into the exhilarating and often perilous world of “S,” a secret skateboarding race held in abandoned mine shafts.

The anime’s first season touched hearts with its deep dives into friendship, rivalry, and personal growth. Reki’s infectious enthusiasm for skateboarding was impossible not to love, and watching him grow as both a skater and a person was a joy to behold. 

What made SK8 the Infinity truly special was how Studio Bones brought the world of skateboarding to life. The studio’s track record, which includes hits like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and My Hero Academia, gave fans confidence that the show is in good hands. Clearly, the SK8‘s writing was top-notch, with characters that felt like old friends by the end of the first season.

Is SK8 coming back with season 2?

Cherry and Joe from the anime ‘SK8 the Infinity’ in a stare down
Image via Funimation

The powers that be at Studio Bones announced the second season of SK8 and an OVA way back in August 2022. Then months turned into years, and suddenly, we’re all feeling like we’ve been left at the altar. However, there are several reasons to remain hopeful for the future of SK8 the Infinity. In January 2024, a teaser visual featuring the popular “MatchaBlossom” Joe and Cherry ship seemed to foreshadow the plot of the upcoming season, confirming that the project is still in the works with the hype train back in full swing.

While the wait for SK8 the Infinity season 2 has been undeniably frustrating, it’s important to remember that extended production times are not uncommon in the anime industry. Studios take their time for a myriad of reasons – staffing, funding, and maintaining the high standards set by the first season. 

Other popular series like KonoSuba and Re: Zero have also tested our patience. But both of these series are returning with new seasons in 2024. So,  it’s only a matter of time before we see Reki, Langa, and the rest of the crew back on our screens.

