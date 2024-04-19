Why was ‘Yuri!!!! On Ice: Adolescence’ cancelled? MAPPA’s statement, explained

In 2016, MAPPA was once again put on the map after releasing what would become the best-selling original anime of the decade: Yuri!!!! On Ice. Today, however, we officially say goodbye to the chance of ever getting the so-promised sequel film, Yuri!!!! On Ice: Adolescence.

Confirmed in 2017 and originally slated for a 2019 release, Yuri!!! On Ice: Adolescence was undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated original BL movies in recent years. Despite continuous promises, the film faced numerous delays time after time. Fans clung to hope, fueled by a 58-second trailer released in 2020, but sadly, an announcement via MAPPA’s official Twitter/X profile extinguished any remaining possibility of reuniting fans with Victor, Yuri, and Yuuri.

Why was Yuri!!! On Ice: Adolescence canceled?

「ユーリ!!! on ICE 劇場版 : ICE ADOLESCENCE」

製作中止のお知らせ



“YURI!!! on ICE the movie : ICE ADOLESCENCE” Cancellation Notice#yurionice pic.twitter.com/3ykLBgsvoB — TVアニメ「ユーリ!!! on ICE」 (@yurionice_PR) April 19, 2024

In the statement shared by the animation studio behind Yuri!!! On Ice: Adolescence, MAPPA cited “various circumstances” as the reason for halting production. While the company expressed disappointment in the outcome of this original series, it never provided a detailed list of reasons. Nonetheless, we can speculate on the possible causes, so let’s get to some of the most popular theories.

Yuri!!! On Ice‘s producer and animator, Fuko Noda left MAPPA

By the way, it appears this is the reason why the YOI movie finally bit the dust (This news was announced last week): pic.twitter.com/zHXu5JM40q — Mika (ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧ | SKTS & TwYr in Pinned Thread (@_mika60_) April 19, 2024

Earlier this year, social media erupted with news of Fuko Noda, the animation producer of Yuri!!! On Ice, possibly leaving MAPPA Studios to join Chocolate Inc. Despite the reasons for her departure being unknown, Chocolate Inc. indeed confirmed that Noda had recently joined their extensive staff roster.

For those unfamiliar with Noda, she gained notoriety through her work on Yuri!!! On Ice in 2016, where she worked as both animator and producer. Noda proved her worth over the years by contributing to several high-performing yet non-original anime from MAPPA’s catalog, including Attack on Titan: The Final Season, Dorohedoro, Maboroshi, and Terror in Resonance. Her departure undoubtedly represents a significant loss for MAPPA as a whole.

MAPPA’s controversies surrounding working conditions

via MAPPA

While it’s purely speculative, many fans believe that Noda’s departure may be linked to MAPPA’s recent controversies surrounding difficult working conditions and complaints from multiple staff members about being significantly underpaid and generally overworked — as is often the case for animation studios.

In March, various reports confirmed the departure of Makoto Kimura, the producer behind Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen — two of MAPPA’s top-performing titles. Despite the studio’s growing success largely credited to his efforts, Kimura opted to establish a new animation company. His departure as one of MAPPA’s leading producers was just the tip of the iceberg.

Since Kimura’s departure, numerous animators and voice actors have expressed their dissatisfaction with MAPPA’s working conditions. They have raised concerns about underpayment, excessively long work hours, and overall inadequate compensation for their hard work, especially considering the company’s substantial profits from its top-selling anime in recent years. Unfortunately, this situation only fuels the belief that MAPPA does not value its employees.

MAPPA’s efforts are believed to be better placed in Shonen anime

Image via MAPPA

Perhaps a bitter pill to swallow is that MAPPA might simply prefer to invest in projects they know will garner even more momentum in the animation world, especially those originating from existing manga. Although Yuri!!! On Ice undeniably became one of MAPPA’s most successful anime, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw Man ended up reaching a larger audience than some of MAPPA’s initial passion projects simply because they are beloved Shonen series with steady audiences.

Moreover, many fans wholeheartedly believe that MAPPA took on more projects than they could feasibly complete. In recent years, MAPPA promised to animate Vinland Saga, Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, Hells Paradise, Chainsaw Man, and many others. All of this, with only about 400 employees as of April 2024. Taking on too many projects, coupled with accusations of precarious work conditions and consistently postponed projects, was a recipe for disaster for Yuri!!!! On Ice fans.

MAPPA has to pick its battles, and queer anime is too risqué

via MAPPA

Aside from MAPPA taking more than what they bargained for, we mustn’t overlook the fact that exploring queer anime and topics within traditional Japanese culture is already a controversial and taboo subject for many anime fans. While MAPPA undeniably attracted a number of fans who praised the studio for daring to take risks and shed light on often overlooked queer narratives, giving voice and beautiful animation to deserving stories like Banana Fish and Yuri!!! On Ice, it ultimately fell victim to one of capitalism’s greatest driving forces: Greed.

Sadly, this also means that one of the most praised animation studios for queer-themed stories — which are already so scarce as is — will surely lose a legion of fans who waited eight years to see a conclusion for one of the best sports anime created right before their eyes. Ultimately, we’re disappointed, but sadly, not entirely surprised.

