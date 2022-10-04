Where can I watch ‘Mob Psycho 100?’

The long-awaited third season of Mob Psycho 100 is airing at last on Oct. 5, as a part of a jam-packed October filled to the brim with anime releases. After three arduous years of waiting, fans are finally reuniting with Mob and Reigen as they take on even more difficult opponents, face longtime crushes (we see you, Mob), and even have a moment with a giant… broccoli? Either way, one thing is for certain: Reigen will be back with his smile as charming as ever, wooing every character in the series, and stealing our hearts in the process (weirdly enough).

The third season’s number of episodes is yet to be announced, however, the returning voice cast has already been out for a while, including Setsuo Ito, Takahiro Sakurai, Akio Ohtsuka, Miyu Irino, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, who are all reprising their respective main roles. The dubbed version is also seeing some returning actors for the English version, however, Kyle McCarley, who voiced the main character Shigeo Kageyama, is not set to return for the role in the upcoming season, amidst some contractual disagreements between the actor and the streaming company. With some actors back and others not returning, if you’re one of the fans that just can’t wait to have Reigen back on your screen, here’s where you can watch the third season of Mob Psycho 100.

Where to watch Mob Psycho 100‘s third season?

Unfortunately for some fans in the western region of the globe, seems like Mob Psycho 100 won’t be accessible on many streaming services other than Crunchyroll, which isn’t accessible in every region. As of 2022, no other streaming services hold the rights for the highly coveted shonen story by ONE, considering only Crunchyroll holds the full rights for the series in North America, Central America, South America, and Europe, offering several subtitles and dubbed options for each region, if needed.

However, for fans in Japan and eastern regions such as Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand, Mob Psycho 100‘s third season will be available on Netflix, Tokyo MX, and BS Fuji, with the first episode also available on Amazon Prime Video Japan and Hulu Japan.

Don’t forget to check out the first episode of Mob Psycho 100‘s third season on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 12 pm ET on Crunchyroll. And if you’re in dire need of revisiting some older episodes, the first and second seasons is also fully available on the platform, offering subbed and dubbed options according to any preference.