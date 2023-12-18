Where to watch the ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ anime

No matter how many impressive new-gen series we get, sometimes ’90s anime is where it’s at. If you think about it, I’m sure there is a fair share of anime from that era that you can point out as iconic, and Yu Yu Hakusho is one of them.

Following Yusuke Urameshi, this series has been captivating audiences since it premiered in 1992. With its blend of adventure, martial arts, and supernatural elements, it’s easy to understand why many would gravitate toward it. (Not to mention Yu Yu Hakusho‘s powerful characters, which leave no one indifferent.)

As seems to be the case with any successful animated project nowadays, Yu Yu Hakusho‘s lasting impact on the anime community has led to it receiving a Netflix live-action adaptation. Naturally, with this new version of Yoshihiro Togashi’s beloved story out there in the world, there are a lot more people being introduced to it. And with that, of course, comes an influx of folks wanting to get into the anime.

Because this is an older anime, some people may be intimidated by the task of searching for it. After all, older projects are generally harder to find on streaming platforms, especially with the amount of newer and fresher content they have to offer. To make things worse, those who were hoping to rely on Netflix to watch the Yu Yu Hakusho anime after the live-action have been met with nothing. Don’t worry, though, there are other options out there for you.

How to watch Yu Yu Hakusho

As is common with popular anime series, new and old, Yu Yu Hakusho can be found in Crunchyroll’s extensive library. It should go without saying that this platform is every anime fan’s best friend, so chances are you already have a Crunchyroll account. If not, well, it’s never too late to sign up, but there are other options out there to watch Yu Yu Hakusho.

This classic anime is also available for streaming on platforms such as Hulu, Funimation, and Tubi, so you can get to binging its episodes. If none of those options are for you, however, and you feel ready to commit to buying entire seasons of Yu Yu Hakusho, you can do so. Seasons 1 through 4 can currently be purchased via Apple TV, Amazon, and the Microsoft store.

With this information, you can now watch Yu Yu Hakusho to your heart’s content, so go ahead. You wouldn’t want to miss out on one of the best martial arts anime out there, would you?