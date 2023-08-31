Who plays Alvida in Netflix’s ‘One Piece?’

“Iron Mace” Alvida, the former captain of the Alvida Pirates, is the very first antagonist encountered by Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece. She is the secondary antagonist of the Romance Dawn Arc. Before ingesting the Sube Sube no Mi Devil Fruit, Alvida was an obese woman with long black hair and freckles on her cheeks, sporting a white cowgirl hat with a large red plume, a red neckerchief, a pink plaid shirt, and a blue captain’s coat.

After eating the Devil Fruit, Alvida’s appearance remained largely the same, except for one huge difference: she shed all of her excess weight, making her much skinnier. The Sube Sube no Mi made Alvida “very slippery” and the requirements of that adjective included any body fat “slipping off” her, as she describes in the manga. From that moment on, she was slim, well-endowed, and now with dark-green eyes instead of brown.

She retains her signature cowboy hat, but now dresses in a pearl necklace, a bikini top, and tight Capri-length pants. In this newly acquired form, most people who meet Alvira for the first time instantly fall in love with her, the same as with Boa Hancock. But to hear Alvida tell it, the Devil Fruit only made “her freckles disappear” instead of turning her skinnier. We all aspire to have that level of self-confidence.

In Netflix’s live-action One Piece series, which dropped on August 31, Alvida is portrayed by Dominican actress Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as her form prior to eating the Sube Sube no Mi. Paulino made an appearance as Thelma in Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s Me Time and Lila in Mindy Kaling’s The Sex Lives of College Girls. And now, she’s becoming a scene-stealer in the One Piece universe as Luffy’s first-ever opponent. What an honor.