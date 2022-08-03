Why did Kakashi kill Rin in ‘Naruto’ and what episode did it happen in?

Naruto has been a part of anime culture and legacy ever since it first premiered, and that will not be changing any time soon. Throughout the show, fans were able to watch many battles take place, lots of character arcs take shape, and give fans countless memories. Unfortunately, one of the things that happens during those battles is the death of characters that fans have grown to know and love after watching their arc develop.

One thing about Naruto that viewers know, nobody is safe from a sad death after an intense battle. These types of deaths are even harder to swallow when fans consider the death of Rin, especially when it was Kakashi — someone who Rin considered both an ally and friend — who did it. So why exactly did Kakashi kill Rin?

Why did Kakashi kill Rin?

Screengrab via YouTube

At first glance, it would appear to fans and viewers of the show that Kakashi did in fact kill Rin. However, it was not the result of a battle or disagreement, but in fact was due to Rin asking Kakashi to kill her. Kakashi was not willing to kill Rin, even though she was begging him to in order to save her village — Koonoh —so in the end, Rin would stab herself with Kakashi’s lightning chakra when Kakashi would not see her do so and try to stop her.

Kakashi did not see her stab herself, however, he did see her fall to her death and was there as she passed away. This event would continue to haunt Kakashi throughout the show and was one of the things that was an impactful even on his adulthood. Rin wanted to save the village from a beast trapped inside of her, however, the beast would just go to change forms after she killed herself.

It is a very sad tale, however, fans can rest easy knowing that it was not Kakashi who delivered the blow to kill Rin, but Rin herself using Kakashi’s lightning chakra.

What episode did this happen in?

Screengrab via YouTube

In time order, Rin was already dead when the show started. The writers just felt it necessary to talk about her death and what happened in the events leading up to her death. The one that explains this is episode 345 of the show. Time had obviously passed by this point, but the writers gave Rin the attention she deserved to show what truly happened.