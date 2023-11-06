Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for the ending of Attack on Titan.

From the very start of Attack on Titan, viewers easily recognize the depth of Mikasa Ackerman and Eren Yeager’s relationship. The two have been friends since they were children, living under the same roof from the moment Mikasa’s parents are killed, and the Yeager family takes her under their wing.

Mikasa always felt incredibly protective of Eren, rushing in to save him from any and all dangers, be it the local bullies or, later, the titans. As they grew up, Mikasa’s feelings turned romantic, and her complete devotion toward the protagonist was evident throughout the entire series. It reaches a point where Eren even claims to be annoyed by it, and that she doesn’t truly love him. According to him, Mikasa is a slave to her family blood, which drives Ackermans to protect, as if overcome by a power that activates instinctively. Given all this, Mikasa should be the last person to turn on Eren, but the situation is far more complex.

Mikasa’s ultimate choice

Despite hanging onto every word Eren says for the bigger part of the series, when the protagonist starts going down a dangerous path, Mikasa knows where she stands. As Eren acquires the power of Ymir’s Founding Titan, he reveals to all Subjects of Ymir his intention to activate the Rumbling — and so he does. All 600,000 titans forming the Walls of Eldia are set free, marching first in the direction of Marley, but ultimately, on their way to flatten the entire world.

Unlike the Yeagerists, who defend Eren’s actions until the bitter end, Mikasa and a few others forge an alliance to stop the protagonist’s rampage. After some painful sacrifices and lots of epic fighting scenes, that goal is finally accomplished. When the moment comes, Mikasa is able to put her feelings aside and cut off Eren’s head, killing him.

How Mikasa kills Eren in the anime

While Attack on Titan‘s anime finale differs from the manga in some aspects, the way that Mikasa ends Eren’s life is the same in both works. After cutting his head off, she holds it in her hands and kisses Eren for the first and last time. As Mikasa does this, still inside the mouth of the Founding Titan, Ymir Fritz watches on, finally free of her shackles.

Why Mikasa killed Eren, explained

While some question how Mikasa could have done such a thing, it’s worth remembering that a lot was at stake at that moment. Ultimately, she prioritized the world and the greater good over Eren’s life, showing great selflessness and the resolve to finally let go of the person that mattered the most to her. Despite her love and devotion, Mikasa knew that killing Eren was the only way to put a stop to his bloodshed. And, well, it worked. Everything played out exactly as Eren planned it, and the power of the titans was eliminated from the world.

Many fans’ hearts have been destroyed by this turn of events, especially after learning of Eren’s true feelings for Mikasa, but there’s nothing to be done about it now that both the anime and manga are over. Despite fitting right in with Attack on Titan‘s tone and themes, the series’ controversial ending invokes similar negative emotions, and die-hards are unlikely to forgive and forget.

