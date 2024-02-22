Why was ‘Your Name’ producer Koichiro Ito arrested? The controversy and accusation, explained

Content advisory: This article mentions child sex abuse and CSAM, please take care while reading.

On February 21, anime producer Koichiro Ito was arrested in Japan concerning possible charges related to CSAM (Child Sex Abuse Material, commonly referred to as child pornography). The unfortunate news was released by The Mainichi, which shared details on the case allegedly involving Ito, the producer of some of the most acclaimed animated films hailing from Japan in the last few years, including Your Name, and Weathering With You.

Disappointed fans all over the world have expressed their disbelief and outright shock at the news. However prevalent these types of sexual crimes might be in Japan, we never truly expect them to come from one of our favorite creators. While the case is still being investigated, the producer has already been taken into custody by authorities. Here are all the details for this case.

Why was Koichiro Ito arrested?

According to The Mainichi, a Japanese news outlet, Koichiro Ito was accused of persuading a 15-year-old high school girl in Nagano Prefecture to send him nude images in September of 2021. The outlet reported that Ito initially contacted the student through social media, and allegedly was fully aware of her underage status. Investigators suspect there may be additional victims in this case.

“I had a similar exchange with another person, so I can’t remember if it was this girl or not,” Ito admitted to the police, leading authorities to believe that he may have been involved in more than one premeditated situation with another minor. The news outlet further informs that authorities are also investigating Ito in connection with a separate case involving child sex trafficking, though no additional information was provided in this specific news report.

As it stands, Ito’s admission to having indeed communicated with minors allegedly indicates that the reported events are true, and that he confessed to purposefully influencing minors online. In an unfortunate turn of events, he is not the first nor will he be the last anime producer to be involved in sexual misconduct cases.

Over the years, several manga authors have been arrested or fined due to indecent actions against minors, or for possessing CSAM. While we can’t attribute a specific reason to Japan’s high number of sex crimes concerning children, this particular crime does appear to follow an unfortunate pattern of allowing perpetrators to roam freely without sentence.

In 2017, the author of the popular shonen manga Rurouni Kenshin was found to possess multiple videos at his home containing sexually-exploitative footage of underage girls. Watsuki was fined ¥200,000, which is approximately $1,500, and was able to continue his work in manga freely. In 2020, a similar case occurred when manga author Tatsuya Matsuki was arrested for committing indecent acts with an underage teenager in Tokyo.

He was sentenced to one year and six months in prison; however, the sentence was suspended for three years. If, during that time, Matsuki does not commit any further indecent acts, he will not serve time in prison. Currently, Japan’s lenient laws regarding CSAM and sexual exploitation of children remains a concern for several residents. In 2023, Japan raised the age of sexual consent from 13 to 16 years old, and only in 2014 did the country ban the possession of child pornography — making it one of the last developed countries in the world to do so.

At the moment, there is still no information regarding Ito’s sentence.

If you or someone you know if suffering from sexual exploitation or violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.