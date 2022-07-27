Will there be a ‘Haikyuu’ season 5 and when could it release?

Anime fans around the world immediately fell in love with Shoyo Hinata, a junior high school student who develops an obsession with volleyball after watching the Nationals on TV. Unfortunately, he is shorter than the average basketball player, so he finds inspiration in another player nicknamed ‘The Little Giant.’ Things get even worse when he tries to play volleyball at his school and learns that he’s the only member of the team.

His new mission is to try convincing his classmates to join. After successfully convincing some of his friends, they enter a tournament and end up developing a rivalry with the first team they play against. Hinata decides to attend Karasuno to continue high school, which is also the same school that his rival, Tobio Kageyama, has decided to attend. Both players push each other to bring glory to their school in their performances. Fans are so eager to see what would happen in season 5 that it would be must see.

Will Haikyuu get a season 5?

While no confirmation of a fifth season has come out yet, writers have expressed how excited they are to continue the story. The writers feel there is still so much story left to tell and so many different directions the characters can go. Even though this is not a confirmation that seals the deal of a fifth season, it looks very promising for fans who are hoping for another chapter to be told.

What might happen in season 5?

Screengrab via YouTube

Fans have been shaping what they believe will happen in season 5 for quite some time now, and the most popular theory is that the season will cover all that happens at Nationals. Hinata and Kageyama have been training for quite some time now, and have even developed a friendship due to their mutual competitiveness and desire to bring their school back to its former glory.

Another fan theory is that after Nationals is done, the next chapter will explore what happens to both Hinata and Kageyama after the tournament. There are almost limitless options of not only settings, but directions the storyline could take. That these two characters could take wildly different paths makes a season 5 all the more intriguing. Another dynamic that fans are excited to see is that between Hinata and Kenma, as well as between Daichi and Suga.

Where can fans watch Haikyuu?

Fans have loved Haikyuu because of how relatable the characters are and the individual arcs each character has. It’s a perfectly bingeable show with much to keep you entertained for awhile. Catch up on the seasons so you’ll be ready if and when we are graced with season 5. Haikyuu is available on Crunchyroll for streaming now.