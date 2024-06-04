Will there be a ‘Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun’ season 4?

If you’ve been closely following Iruma Suzuki’s journey as a human concealing his identity in the Demon World, it’s only natural for you to want to see more. With its likable characters and lighthearted fun, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun draws viewers in from the get-go.

Granted, on first thought, the idea of someone being sold to a demon by their parents and taken to a realm filled with demons doesn’t sound appealing in the slightest. When that premise is applied to a comedy anime, though, the result is incredible. Best described as a school-life series with supernatural elements, Osamu Nishi’s manga has been entertaining audiences since 2017, when the first chapter was published. Of course, the anime adaptation only helped the series’ popularity grow, as folks became invested in Iruma’s wholesome hijinks.

Throughout three seasons, fans have witnessed the protagonist’s efforts to rise through the demonic ranks, which led to him achieving Dalet toward the end of season 3. Now, with the Post-Harvest Festival Arc behind us, it’s time to look into what the future holds for Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun. Sure, there is still a lot of manga content waiting to adapted, but that doesn’t always guarantee that it will.

Will Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun get a season 4?

Season 4 of Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun is yet to be announced, so for now, it’s impossible to say for sure if new episodes are on the way. That said, there have been some hints that point to the possibility of the anime receiving another season. For starters, the manga’s popularity automatically increases its chances of getting renewed, and if we consider the audience’s positive reception to the anime’s first three seasons, it seems safe to expect more. That’s not all, though.

While the post-credit scene of the season 3 finale didn’t explicitly confirm that a fourth season is in development, it hinted at a continuation of the story. Plus, in the anime’s official fan book, it’s implied by some cast members that there is more content to come, which seems to suggest that there will be a season 4 eventually. At the end of the day, though, this should all be taken with a grain of salt until an official announcement is released.

In the meantime, fans can catch up with the manga, or take the opportunity to broaden their horizons by giving some other fantasy anime a shot. Not all of them are as fun as Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun, but they still make for a thoroughly enjoyable time.

