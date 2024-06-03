Will there be ‘Noragami’ season 3?

It’s been almost a decade, folks — yes, a decade — since we last saw Yato and his ragtag crew in Noragami. Time sure flies when you’re waiting for a new season.

Noragami, for the uninitiated, made its debut in 2014, with its cool-as-hell opening track and a scruffy deity you couldn’t help but adore. The show was a hit, blending supernatural shenanigans with deep, emotional undercurrents in a world where gods and phantoms roam freely among us. Its second season, Noragami Aragoto, followed hot on its heels in 2015, diving deeper into the lore and leaving fans even more invested.

The finale of Noragami Aragoto tied up the Ebisu arc, where Yato undergoes significant development. It also hinted at Yato’s dark past and his true identity as a god of calamity, which has only been partially explored. There’s much about his history and transformation that remains shrouded in mystery. Furthermore, there is a lot of material to work with, considering the anime only covered the first three volumes of the manga. The source material has been wrapped up with 27 volumes this January. So, why the cold shoulder, Studio Bones?

Noragami hasn’t been renewed for a third season

The waiting has been to long, the manga Is already finished.



Give us Seasons 3 of Noragami Right Now! pic.twitter.com/GwQ8z88LWf — Accelerator (@Acceletor4882) May 28, 2024

Rumors have been swirling for years about a potential third season, but until we see an official announcement, it’s just more baseless hope. Hope is the thing with feathers, Emily Dickinson said. Well, my feathers have been plucked, tarred, and set on fire by now.

Some speculate that the studio is hesitant to commit to another season due to the series’ niche appeal. Others point to the studio’s focus on projects like Mob Psycho 100, Bungo Stray Dogs, and the seemingly never-ending My Hero Academia franchise. I get it, you’ve got a lot on your plate and shows like MHA arguably bring in more consistent revenue.

Maybe we should all start leaving 5-yen coins at shrines and hope for the best. Or, maybe it’s time to pass the baton. There are other great studios that can take up the project. Studio Ufotable has shown they can adapt to different styles and genres, from the gritty, dystopian world of Psycho-Pass to the historical setting of Demon Slayer. If anyone can capture the essence of Noragami while putting their own spin on it, it’s Ufotable.

In the meantime, I suppose we’ll have to content ourselves with re-watching the first two seasons. If all else fails, we can always hold out hope for a Noragami live-action adaptation. Because that always works out well, right? (Looking at you, Death Note and Fullmetal Alchemist.)

