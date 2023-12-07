10 anime based on Japanese mythology

The rich, cultural tapestry of Japanese mythology has long been an inspiration for numerous anime.

Many legends, folklore, and ancient beliefs have shaped the cultural and spiritual landscape of Japan, and as a result, anime. Over the years, creators have drawn inspiration from this wealth of mythical stories to craft compelling narratives. However, in the grand scheme of things, these 10 anime stand out for their incredible stories, and their ode to the fantastical world of Japanese mythology.

Noragami

Noragami is a no-brainer for fans of the supernatural genre. The anime follows Yato, a minor deity seeking recognition and a grand shrine. Operating as a delivery god for a mere five yen, Yato meets Hiyori Ikki, a girl with a unique connection to the spirit world after a near-death accident. Together with Yukine – a troubled spirit turned Regalia – they navigate the world of gods, spirits, and the supernatural. The series explores themes of divinity, human connections, and the consequences of forgotten gods.

Mushishi

Mushishi is a supernatural anime that revolves around Ginko, a Mushi Master, as he travels through the world investigating mysterious creatures known as Mushi. These ethereal entities exist in between the natural and supernatural realms, influencing the lives of humans in various ways. Each episode unfolds as a standalone story, exploring the delicate balance between humanity and the unseen forces of nature, drawing from Shinto beliefs and Japanese folklore.

Mononoke

In Mononoke, viewers follow the enigmatic Medicine Seller as he confronts malevolent spirits known as Mononoke. Armed with a sword and the ability to see these supernatural entities, he seeks to unveil their Form, Truth, and Reason. The series is renowned for its unique art style inspired by traditional Japanese art, as well as its exploration of the concept of vengeful spirits, drawing inspiration from folklore.

Natsume’s Book of Friends

Natsume’s Book of Friends is often regarded as one of the best shoujo anime around. Centered around Takashi Natsume, a high school student who can see spirits, the anime draws inspiration from various Japanese yokai (spirits) and yokai folklore. Inherited from his grandmother, Natsume’s ability to interact with yokai leads him to discover a book containing the names of spirits bound by a contract. Determined to return these names and help the spirits find peace, Natsume, accompanied by the powerful spirit Madara, embarks on a heartwarming journey.

Sarazanmai

Sarazanmai revolves around three middle school students, Kazuki Yasaka, Toi Kuji, and Enta Jinnai, who accidentally transform into Kappa creatures by a mysterious Kappa prince named Keppi. The trio is tasked with defeating zombie-like creatures called “Kappa Zombies” by extracting their Shirokodama, a mythical organ containing desires. As they navigate this surreal and symbolic world, the trio uncover secrets about themselves and their interconnected destinies.

Inuyasha

A classic and favorite among otaku, Inuyasha follows Kagome Higurashi, a modern-day high school student who is transported to the Japanese Sengoku period through a magical well. There, she encounters Inuyasha, a half-demon with a troubled past. Together with a group of diverse characters including a monk, a demon slayer, and a fox, Kagome and Inuyasha embark on a quest to collect the scattered shards of the powerful Shikon Jewel. Rumiko Takahashi, the creator of InuYasha, certainly drew great inspiration from Japan’s medieval past, as well as mythology to bring the characters to life.

Nurarihyun No Mago

This series revolves around the life of Rikuo Nura, a young boy with both human and yokai (demon) heritage. Initially reluctant to embrace his yokai lineage, Rikuo eventually takes on the responsibility of leading the Nura Clan, a powerful yokai group. As Rikuo navigates the intricate world of yokai politics and battles malevolent spirits, he strives to create harmony between the two worlds. Drawing from Japanese folklore, the anime explores the world of youkai and their interactions with the human realm.

Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits

Kakuriyo follows Aoi Tsubaki, a college student who can see spirits. After her grandfather leaves her in debt to a supernatural inn, Aoi is taken to the hidden realm of spirits. To repay the debt, she agrees to work at the inn, where she encounters various yokai and spirits. As Aoi adjusts to her new life and job, her eyes are opened to the world where supernatural beings exist and live their lives. The anime explores the delicate balance between the human and spirit worlds.