Will there be ‘The God of High School’ season 2?

It's time to let Jin Mori and the crew off the leash and see just how far they can go.

Season 1 of The God of High School was a tale of high stakes, higher spirits, and (quite literally) the highest kicks. Now fans have gotten a taste of something special, and they’re craving to see Jin Mori and the gang back in action.

It’s not often that an anime adaptation of a Korean manhwa garners such love from the fandom but the hype around Studio MAPPA’s adaptation The God of High School was real, and it’s not hard to see why. It brought a fresh perspective to the table, blending familiar battle tournament tropes with a distinctly Korean flavor.

We follow Jin Mori, a laid-back high school student with a serious talent for throwing hands. He’s invited to participate in a tournament called “The God of High School,” where the best young fighters from across the country compete for the chance to have any wish granted. Sounds pretty exciting, right?

Well, as Mori and his new friends, Han Daewi and Yu Mira, soon find out, there’s more to this tournament than meets the eye. As the trio battles their way through the preliminaries and nationals, they encounter a colorful cast of characters, each with their own unique fighting styles and abilities. But it’s not all just mindless brawling. The anime also delves into the mysterious organization behind the tournament and hints at a deeper conspiracy at play.

MAPPA did a fantastic job bringing the high-octane action and larger-than-life characters of the manhwa to the screen. The animation is fluid and dynamic, perfectly capturing the intensity of each fight. Of course, the anime only covers a portion of the manhwa’s story, leaving plenty of room for a potential second season. And with the way things left off, you can bet fans are clamoring for more.

When Is The God of High School Season 2 Coming Out?

Image Via Crunchyroll

Despite the anime’s success, we haven’t heard a peep about a second season. The manhwa, written by Park Yongje, is already complete, clocking in at a whopping 573 chapters. The first season of the anime only covered up to around chapter 112, which means there’s a treasure trove of source material just waiting to be adapted.

Why hasn’t the anime been given the green light for a second season? Your guess is as good as ours. It could be that MAPPA simply has too much on its plate. These guys are juggling some of the biggest names in the game, from Jujutsu Kaisen to Solo Leveling. It’s possible that they just don’t have the bandwidth to tackle another project right now. But here’s the thing. The God of High School is a series with massive potential.

Letting it sit on the shelf gathering dust is a real shame. If MAPPA can’t get it together, maybe it’s time for the creators to start looking around for another studio that can give this series the attention it deserves.