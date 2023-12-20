Will there be ‘Vinland Saga’ season 3?

We have no enemies, only hope that the ‘Vinland Saga’ anime returns not too far off into the future.

Few ongoing anime have as much thematic relevance to the times we live in as Vinland Saga.

This despite the fact that it is set a millennium into the past, at a time when Vikings lived off violence, pillaging, and destruction. But it was the right setting for the magaka, Makoto Yukimura, to explore the themes he wanted to successfully bring to life. In responding to why some viewers ended up disliking the show, a Redditor offered a helpful analysis:

That is to say, Yukimura’s story has its own unique flavor that’s unusual to find in anime. If you want to see the glorification of violence, you won’t get it in Vinland Saga. The rest of us, want to see how Thorfinn will manage to bring his dream of building a peaceful community in the new continent, in spite of living in a world that is rampant with warfare and injustice.

So, when can we expect to see the continuation of Thorfinn’s powerfully moving journey on the screen?

No confirmation, no denial, some speculation

Although there’s no concrete confirmation of season 3, fans should not panic because the Vinland Saga anime is no stranger to long pauses. Season 1 came out in 2019 and it wasn’t until 2023 that season 2 aired, with it being announced only in 2022.

Knowing of the problems that have surfaced concerning studio MAPPA, the studio that took over from WIT Studio in the production of the series, we may have to wait a while. But among the many things that Yukimura’s story tells us is not to lose hope, and thankfully, Vinland Saga is popular enough that fans shouldn’t fear it not getting the animated continuation it deserves.

Some fans speculate that we’re halfway through, with the rest of the manga being able to be adapted into 2 other seasons.

In the meantime, while we patiently wait, you can (re)watch seasons 1 and 2 on Crunchyroll or Netflix.