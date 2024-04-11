‘Wind Breaker’ episode 2 release date and time confirmed

The spring 2024 anime slate kicked off with a bang, and among the most anticipated series is CloverWorks’ latest offering, Wind Breaker.

If you’re an anime fan who’s been craving some high-octane action, Wind Breaker might just be the perfect fix. The series is set in a town where delinquents run rampant, and the only thing keeping the peace is a gang of muscle-bound brawlers known as the Wind Breaker. It’s a classic shonen premise with a twist of rebel spirit thrown in for good measure.

CloverWorks, the studio behind this series, has a reputation for delivering emotionally compelling anime, and they’ve certainly brought their A-game to this project based on what we got to see in the first episode. The studio has also done a fantastic job of bringing the characters to life and making us care about their struggles. Haruka, in particular, is a protagonist that many viewers will likely find relatable.

A quick recap of Wind Breaker Episode 1

Episode 1 introduced us to Haruka Sakura, a newcomer to Furin High who’s felt like an outsider his whole life. But in this town of misfits, Haruka might just have found a place where he belongs. Of course, fitting in at Furin High means proving you’ve got what it takes to throw down with the best of them.

The first episode also gave us a taste of the intense action scenes we can expect from Wind Breaker. The animation was fluid, the choreography was on point, and the impact of every punch could be felt through the screen. If you’re a fan of beautifully animated brawls, this series is sure to satisfy.

But Wind Breaker isn’t just about the fights. The series has already hinted at a deeper story and complex character dynamics that is sure to keep you hooked. With episode 2 on the horizon, fans are eager to see how Haruka’s journey will unfold and what challenges he’ll face as he tries to climb the ranks at Furin High.

When’s Wind Breaker Episode 2 releasing?

After meeting our protagonist in episode 1, Akihiko Nirei is the next Furin High musclehead to look forward to. Wind Breaker Episode 2 is set to air on April 12 at 12:26 am JST across Japanese broadcasting channels. That’s right, if you’re in Japan, you can catch the episode as it airs in the wee hours of the morning. But what about fans outside of Japan?

Don’t worry, international viewers won’t be left in the dust. While there may be a slight delay in availability for other countries, the good news is that Crunchyroll will be streaming Wind Breaker for fans around the globe. So, even if you can’t catch the episode right as it airs in Japan, you won’t have to wait too long.

