‘Wind Breaker’ episode 4 release date and time confirmed

The upcoming episode is all about who can survive the storm!
As we approach the fourth episode of Wind Breaker, the stakes are higher than ever. Shishitoren has made its move, and Sakura and Kyotaro’s heroic intervention has only made the situation more complicated. 

Wind Breaker is the latest addition to the delinquent anime genre, following in the footsteps of popular series like Tokyo Revengers and Gangsta. But what sets Wind Breaker apart is its unique blend of high-octane action, modern animation, and surprisingly wholesome moments. Who would have thought that a gang of muscle-bound brawlers could be so darn lovable?

Now we all know what’s coming – a full-blown turf war, and Umemiya may have no choice but to unleash his true power to protect his territory. Sakura, with his loud and straightforward nature, might just be the one to stir the pot even more, and I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds. 

What happened previously in Wind Breaker?

In the last episode, “The Man Who Stands at the Top,” we saw Sakura and Kyotaro step in to save a fellow student from the clutches of the rival gang, Shishitoren. It was a noble act, but it’s sure to have consequences. Jo Togame, one of Shishitoren’s higher-ups, may have seemed easygoing at first, but he quickly showed his true colors by mercilessly beating up his own teammate. Talk about a toxic work environment!

Meanwhile, back at Furin High, we finally got a glimpse of the enigmatic leader of the Bofurin gang, Hajime Umemiya. Despite his reputation as a fearsome fighter, Umemiya seems more interested in his plants than in throwing punches. But as they say, still waters run deep, and we have a feeling that Umemiya is hiding some serious skills behind that laid-back exterior.

Wind Breaker episode 4 release date

The anime is set for an epic showdown in Episode 4, and we can hardly contain our excitement. Will Sakura and his gang emerge victorious, or will they be left licking their wounds? And what’s the deal with that eyepatch guy, Hayato? So many questions, so little time!

Wind Breaker Episode 4 is set to drop on April 26, 2024, at 12:26 am JST. For those of us not lucky enough to live in Japan, here are the release dates & times for the upcoming episode across other time zones:

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) – 8:26 am, April 4, 2024 
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) – 11:26 am, April 4, 2024 
  • British Summer Time (BST) – 4:26 pm, April 4, 2024 
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST) – 5:26 pm, April 4, 2024 
  • Indian Standard Time (IST) – 8:56 pm, April 4, 2024 
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT) – 11:26 pm, April 4, 2024 
  • Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) – 1:56 am, April 5, 2024
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.