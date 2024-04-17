Takemichi Hanagaki in season 1 of Toyo Revengers.
Image via Liden Films
Category:
News
Anime
Disney

Is there a ‘Tokyo Revengers’ season 3 English dub release date?

Disney shouldn't have any excuses for leaving fans high and dry.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 02:45 pm

If you’re a fan of delinquents and high-stakes gang warfare, then chances are you’ve already fallen in love with Tokyo Revengers. But as any true fan knows, the only thing better than watching an anime is watching it dubbed in your native language. And that’s where the trouble begins…

Recommended Videos

Tokyo Revengers‘ first season was a wild ride, introducing us to the world of Takemichi Hanagaki and his quest to save his ex-girlfriend from a grim fate. We watched as he tried to keep Tokyo Manji Gang from falling apart, befriended Mikey, and tried his best not to get his teeth kicked in on a daily basis.

Season 2  upped the ante with even more time-traveling shenanigans and gang drama. And now, with Tokyo Revenger season 3’s introduction of Izana, dub watchers are more eager than ever to dive back into the fray.

Tokyo Revenger season 3 dub may never release

But here’s where things get complicated. Disney has acquired the streaming rights for Tokyo Revengers‘ international audience. That’s right, the same company that brought us singing princesses and talking animals is now responsible for delivering our dose of delinquent action. And while that might seem a welcome move as Disney has the deep pockets and global reach to make Tokyo Revengers a household name, there’s just one problem– Disney likely has no plans to dub the series, as per Adam McArthur who voices Chifuyu.

Fans have taken to Change.org to demand justice. With a petition that’s already racked up almost 2,000 signatures, they’re making it clear that they won’t stand for a sub-only release. And who can blame them? Not everyone is fluent in Japanese or wants to read subtitles while trying to keep up with the lightning-fast fight scenes and dramatic speeches about friendship and loyalty.

Compare this to Crunchyroll, the anime streaming giant that previously held the rights to Tokyo Revengers. They managed to dub season 1 just a few episodes after its initial release, and they’ve done the same for other popular series like Jujutsu Kaisen. So what’s Disney’s excuse?

But dubbing an anime is no easy feat, especially in today’s climate. The industry is already in a pretty bad state due to the pandemic. And with big names like Aleks Le (the voice of Mikey) already juggling multiple projects like Mashle: Magic and Muscles and Solo Leveling, it’s no wonder that dubbing has taken a backseat.

At the end of the day, all fans want is to enjoy their favorite anime in the way that suits them best. Whether that means watching it subbed, dubbed, or even with hand-drawn stick figure animations (hey, we’re not judging), the point is that the option should be there. And if Disney wants to be taken seriously as a player in the anime game, they need to step up and give the fans what they want.

So come on, Disney. Maybe if you dub Tokyo Revengers, we’ll even forgive you for subjecting us to the live-action Mulan remake.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Where to read the ‘Lost In The Cloud’ manhwa
Cirrus threatening Skylar as he cries in Lost in the Cloud
Category: Manga
Manga
Where to read the ‘Lost In The Cloud’ manhwa
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Is there a ‘My Hero Academia’ season 7 release date on Netflix?
Izuku Midoriya looking worried in season 6 of 'My Hero Academia'.
Category: News
News
Anime
Anime
Netflix
Netflix
Is there a ‘My Hero Academia’ season 7 release date on Netflix?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ chapter 9 release date, confirmed
Boruto, as seen in the anime ‘ Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’
Category: Manga
Manga
Anime
Anime
‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ chapter 9 release date, confirmed
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Delicious in Dungeon’ episode 16 release date and time confirmed
A screengrab of Marcille enjoying a bowl of soup in the Netflix anime, ‘Delicious in Dungeon’
Category: Anime
Anime
Netflix
Netflix
‘Delicious in Dungeon’ episode 16 release date and time confirmed
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Unnamed Memory’ episode 2 release date and time, confirmed
Tinasha smiling in the opening sequence of Unnamed Memory, episode 1
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
‘Unnamed Memory’ episode 2 release date and time, confirmed
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where to read the ‘Lost In The Cloud’ manhwa
Cirrus threatening Skylar as he cries in Lost in the Cloud
Category: Manga
Manga
Where to read the ‘Lost In The Cloud’ manhwa
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Is there a ‘My Hero Academia’ season 7 release date on Netflix?
Izuku Midoriya looking worried in season 6 of 'My Hero Academia'.
Category: News
News
Anime
Anime
Netflix
Netflix
Is there a ‘My Hero Academia’ season 7 release date on Netflix?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ chapter 9 release date, confirmed
Boruto, as seen in the anime ‘ Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’
Category: Manga
Manga
Anime
Anime
‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ chapter 9 release date, confirmed
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Delicious in Dungeon’ episode 16 release date and time confirmed
A screengrab of Marcille enjoying a bowl of soup in the Netflix anime, ‘Delicious in Dungeon’
Category: Anime
Anime
Netflix
Netflix
‘Delicious in Dungeon’ episode 16 release date and time confirmed
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Unnamed Memory’ episode 2 release date and time, confirmed
Tinasha smiling in the opening sequence of Unnamed Memory, episode 1
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
‘Unnamed Memory’ episode 2 release date and time, confirmed
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 16, 2024
Author
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.