Tokyo Revengers has been going strong for three seasons, telling a time-bending tale of love, friendship, betrayal, and a never-ending battle for power. Has Takemichi saved everyone yet or would it take another season?

Recommended Videos

As Tokyo Revengers progressed from a story of harmless school gangs to murderous organizations, the hoodlums in Underworld Tokyo have both grown in numbers and power. The series first debuted in April 2021 and introduced us to a 26-year-old freeter Takemichi Hanagaki who would soon be laden with the responsibility of saving Tokyo.

With the rise of the Tokyo Manji gang, where we meet most of our main characters, we also witnessed the rising ambitions of rival gangs like Valhalla, Moebius, Black Dragon, and Tenjiku to control Tokyo. As the series progressed, Toman managed to put an end to their evil goals while delving deeper into each character’s behavior and motives.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 recap

Between the struggle for dominance among these gangs, Takemichi remained steadfast in his mission: to save his high school girlfriend Hinata Tachibana. However, after Takemichi travels back in time during the Black Dragon Arc, in Season 2 episodes 11-12, we learn that Mikey has fallen to his dark impulses and has turned evil. Episode 12 ends in Mikey’s death, and now Takemichi has a new mission: to save Mikey.

Season 3 of Tokyo Revengers then adapts the Tenjiku Arc as Takemichi once again time travels to 2006 with a single aim: kill Kisaki Tetta, the man behind the ensuing chaos since the beginning. Without giving away the whole season, the finale ends in a much-awaited confrontation between Takemichi and Kisaki Tetta. But is this a happy ending?

Will there be Tokyo Revengers season 4?

Tokyo Revengers season 3 has thus far adapted until the end of the Tenjiku arc, the fifth of the seven total story arcs in the series. This signals that there are high chances for more seasons to come. Moreover (spoilers ahead), even though the threat of Kisaki is now over and Hinata is saved in Takemichi’s real timeline, our crybaby hero is still far from getting a happy ending.

However, there has been no official announcement about Tokyo Revengers season 4 yet, and we still have no trailers or visuals. But rest easy, we will likely get to see another season as we haven’t reached the end of the tale yet. And given the high viewership numbers, the series isn’t ending anytime soon.

What will happen in Tokyo Revengers season 4?

According to the manga, we will soon discover that Takemichi has managed to save both Hinata and Mikey from dying, but Mikey has now become the leader of Japan’s largest crime syndicate, Bonten. This is when the next arc in the Tokyo Revengers series, the Bonten arc starts. If Tokyo Revengers manages to get a green light for season 4, it will probably adapt the Bonten arc along with the first half of the Final Arc, i.e., the Three Deities arc.

Bonten arc constitutes 21 manga chapters, starting from 186 to 206. The Three Deities Arc then continues from Chapter 207 to 235, spanning 29 chapters. This will still leave room for another season as the manga ends with the final, Kanto Manji arc, spanning 43 chapters. Or, the producers may make room for the Kanto Manji arc in Season 4 itself, to not stretch the anime too long.