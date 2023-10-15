Every ‘Tokyo Revengers’ character’s age, height, birthday, and zodiac sign

Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for Tokyo Revengers seasons 1 and 2.

Takemichi’s inspiring time-travel story in Tokyo Revengers has rippled among anime fans since it debuted in April 2021. The series has returned with the third season, uncovering more mysteries as fans follow yet another of Takemichi’s attempts to change the future (or real-time present). Tokyo Revengers does not need an introduction among sci-fi thriller anime fans. Among the myriad aspects that make this series a topic of spirited discussion, the characters undoubtedly steal the spotlight.

Are you secretly smitten with the Toman gang members, wondering if your zodiac aligns with theirs? Or perhaps you’re curious about the ages and heights of these high schoolers who dive headfirst into intense gang wars. If so, you’re in the right place. We’ve compiled all the juicy details you crave, bringing you every Tokyo Revengers main character’s age, height, and zodiac sign.

Main Characters

Takemichi Hanagaki

Age: 26 (present-day, in 2017), 12 (after first time-leap in 2005)

Height: 165 cm (5’5”)

Birthday: June 25, 1991

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Takemichi is central to the story as we follow his time-travel journey to save his ex-girlfriend Hinata twelve years into the past. The series starts with him as a 26-year-old temp worker with a gloomy life and what unfolds is a riveting narrative, showcasing his transformation from a disillusioned adult to a resilient and inspiring teenager.

Manjirō Sano/ Mikey

Age: 28 (2018), 15 (in 2005)

Height: 162 cm (5’3”)

Birthday: August 20, 1990

Zodiac Sign: Leo

The undefeated leader of the Tokyo Manji gang, Mikey is probably on everyone’s favorite character list. He’s a dedicated leader, a fun, loyal friend, and way more powerful than his 5’3″ stature would suggest.

Ken Ryūgūji/ Draken

Age: 27 (2017), 15 (in 2005)

Height: 185 cm (6’1”)

Birthday: May 10, 1990

Zodiac Sign: Taurus

The vice-captain of Toman and Mikey’s best friend, Draken is like a big brother to Mikey. He has a rough past and does not show many emotions, but he’s the voice of reason for Toman and after Mikey, he’s the best fighter in the gang.

Keisuke Baji

Age: 26 (in 2017), 15 (in 2005)

Height: 175 cm (5’9”)

Birthday: November 3, 1990

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

One of Toman’s most loyal founding members, Baji sacrificed his life to protect his best friends. Though appearing mean and tough, Baji has a soft spot for his fellow Toman founding members which he proves with his last wish asking Mikey to forgive Kazutora for killing him.

Chifuyu Matsuno

Age: 26 (2017), 14 (2005)

Height: 168 cm (5’6”)

Birthday: December 19, 1991

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Toman’s First Division Vice-Captain, Chifuyu acts as a true advisor to Takemichi from season 2 onward. After he learns about Takemichi’s time travel and his mission to save Hinata, the two work together to avoid the dark future seen by Takemitchi.

Kazutora Hanemiya

Age: 27 (2017), 15 (2005)

Height: 174 cm (5’9″)

Birthday: September 16, 1990

Zodiac Sign: Virgo

Kautora was the First Division Vice-Captain of Toman until he joined Valhalla as its Number 3 and was sentenced to ten years in a detention center after Bloody Halloween. Though he is responsible for Baji’s death, fans still have a soft spot for Kazutora, owing to his difficult past.

Takashi Mitsuya

Age: 28 (2018), 15 (2005)

Height: 170 cm (5’7”)

Birthday: June 12, 1990

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

A founding member and the Second Division Captain of the Toman, Mitsuya is one of the important characters whose backstory had everyone in tears. But despite everything, he’s a calm, level-headed person and a parental figure to his two sisters Luna and Mana.

Hakkai Shiba

Age: 27 (2018), 14 (2005)

Height: 193 cm (6’4”)

Birthday: September 4, 1991

Zodiac Sign: Virgo

The Second Division Vice-Captain and the younger brother of Taiju and Yuzuha Shiba, Hakkai plays a key role in the Black Dragon Arc as we learn about his past and relationship with his siblings. Takemichi helps him get over his timid self and find the courage to get over his fears, making his character arc truly inspiring.

Antagonists

Seishu Inui (Inupi)

Age: 28 (2018), 16 (2005)

Height: 177 cm (5’10”)

Birthday: October 18, 1989

Zodiac Sign: Libra

Inupi is the 10th Generation Black Dragon Attack Squad Captain and loyal to Hajime Kokonoi, whom he considers his best friend. He is a major antagonist in the Black Dragon Arc but joins the Tokyo Manji Gang after the Christmas Showdown. He also had ties to the story through Shinichiro, Mikey’s elder brother.

Izana Kurokawa

Age: 30 (2018), 18 (2006)

Height: 165 cm (5’5”)

Birthday: August 30, 1987

Zodiac Sign: Virgo

The main antagonist of the Tenjiku arc, Izana Kurokawa is the former boss of the Tenjiku gang and the leader of the Eighth Generation Black Dragon. Izana’s villain origin story ignites when he learns that he is not blood-related to the Sano family. He then turns lonely and cruel, turning into a delinquent as a means to create a “kingdom.”

Tetta Kisaki

Age: 25 (2017), 13 (2005)

Height: 164 cm (5’4”)

Birthday: January 20, 1992

Zodiac Sign: Aquarius

The main antagonist of Tokyo Revengers, Kisaki rose to the top of the Tokyo Manji Gang by manipulating Mikey. He orchestrated Hinata Tachibana’s murder in several different futures and whether you like him or hate him, you know he’s one powerful and intelligent fellow!

Hajime Kokonoi (Koko)

Age: 27 (2017), 15 (2005)

Height: 174 cm (5’9”)

Birthday: April 1, 1990

Zodiac Sign: Aries

A major antagonist in the Black Dragon and Tenjiku Arcs, Koko is a member of the top administration of the Kanto Manji Gang. Prior to this, he was the 10th Generation Black Dragon Elite Guard Captain, a member of the First Division Tokyo Manji Gang, and once joined Tenjiku as its Treasurer.

Shuji Hanma

Age: 28 (2017), 16 (2005)

Height: 192 cm (6’4”)

Birthday: October 27, 1989

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

The right-hand man and confidant of Tetta Kisaki, Shuji Hanma is also instrumental in their collective plan to machinate against the Tokyo Manji Gang and take over its top administration. Hanma was once the acting and temporary leader of Valhalla and Moebius, and later, a member of Tenjiku.

Taiju Shiba

Age: 28 (2018), 16 (2005)

Height: 195 cm (6’5″)

Birthday: July 24, 1989

Zodiac Sign: Leo

The former leader of the 10th Generation Black Dragon and the older brother of Yuzuha and Hakkai Shiba, Taiju acts as the main antagonist in the Black Dragon Arc. He is disciplined and blood-lusted, just like his 6’5″ stature would suggest.

Other important characters

Hinata Tachibana

Age: 26 (2017), 14 (2005)

Height: 153 cm (5’0”)

Birthday: May 21, 1991

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Takemichi’s ex-girlfriend from high school, Hinata drives the whole narrative of Tokyo Revengers. It is her death in the original real-time present that moves Takemichi to go back in time and struggle to keep her alive.

Naoto Tachibana

Age: 25 (2017), 13 (2005)

Height: 175 cm (5’8″)

Birthday: April 12, 1992

Zodiac Sign: Aries

Another key character in the story, Naoto is the key to Takemichi’s time travel as it is their handshake that enables Takemichi to go back in time. He is among the handful of characters who know about Takemichi’s adventure and try to keep things stable in every timeline.

Shinichiro Sano

Age: 23 (2003)

Height: 182 cm (6’0”)

Birthday: August 1, 1980

Zodiac Sign: Leo

The founder and First Generation President of Black Dragon, Shinichiro’s role in the story is more important than fans realize. He was the older brother of Mikey and Emma and was killed by Kazutora, leading to the rift between him and other Toman members.

Atsushi Sendō (Akkun)

Age: 25 (2017), 13 (2005)

Height: 174 cm (5’9″)

Birthday: December 2, 1991

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Akkun is one of Takemichi’s middle school friends and the leader of his gang of friends named the Mizo Middle Five. In an alternate future timeline, Akkun was also a top administrator of the Tokyo Manji gang. He takes up an important role in season 2.

Kazushi Yamagishi

Age: 25 (2017), 13 (2005)

Height: 158 cm (5’2″)

Birthday: February 9, 1992

Zodiac Sign: Aquarius

Another middle school friend of Takemichi, Yamagishi becomes the captain of Toman’s First Division Strike Squad. He is called the “Walking Delinquent Encyclopedia” for his exceptional skill in information gathering and handling.