How old is Mikey in ‘Tokyo Revengers?’

Tokyo Revengers fans are anxiously waiting for the return of the anime series with Season 3, which recently got a trailer. Season 2 was full of twists and turns, and it revealed some surprising things about the characters. Manjiro Sano, better known by everyone as Mikey, is one of the characters, if not the character, that most challenges your initial perception of him. But even though he’s got a dark side, which under the right – or wrong – circumstances turns into something sinister and destructive, he’s nevertheless many fans’ favorite.

In fact, the results of the popularity poll released in Weekly Shonen Magazine No. 47 along with the 274th chapter of Ken Wakui’s manga, reveal that Mikey is by far the most popular character, with Chifuyu coming in second, and Baji coming in third.

From the online discourse, one can see how fans admire him for his complexity in spite of – or because of – the psychological instability he experiences at times and how that impacts the others in his social circle. While, admittedly, not everyone can get past the awful deeds he does in certain timelines, Mikey is not the kind of character to leave any viewer indifferent. Otherwise, why would you be here to learn more about him? Specifically, his precise age at different points in the multiple-timeline narrative.

Past and Present Mikey’s age

Screengrab via Liden Films

Although he’s one of the shortest characters in the series, Mikey is not the youngest. The figurehead of the Tokyo Manji Gang in most timelines and a founding member in all, Manjiro was born on Aug. 20, 1990, making his star sign a Leo. He’s a year older than the protagonist Takemichi Hanagaki – or Takemitchy as he endearingly calls him – making him 15 years old at the time we meet him in 2005. He’s only a few months younger than his best friend and right-hand man Ken Ryuguji, whom he met in 5th grade when he was around 11 years old. In the future timeline, in 2017, he’s 27. Eventually, the timeline moves on to 2018 when he’s his oldest at 28 years of age.