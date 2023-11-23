‘Tokyo Revengers’ is triumphing with 3 seasons and counting, how many more could hit the screens?

If you’ve not been following up with the time-traveling and mind-boggling tale of Takemitchi Hanagaki’s quest to save everyone – literally, everyone – you’re missing out big time on the year’s most-talked-about anime, Tokyo Revengers (after JJK, maybe?).

While an elaborate tale about some high-school delinquents forming gangs and sprouting into the underworld in the future might not be everyone’s usual jam, Tokyo Revengers manages to fit in every teacup perfectly! Having a perfect blend of action, science fiction, thriller, and a bit of romance, the creator Ken Wakui has made sure you can vibe with the series one way or the other.

The series first debuted in April 2021, adapting from Wakui’s March 2017 manga series of the same name. Though the manga officially concluded in Nov. 2022, with its 278 chapters collected in a total of 31 tankōbon volumes, the anime is currently ongoing, having reached three seasons till the time of writing. Naturally, the popularity of Tokyo Revengers is to be credited for securing a green light for a third season without a long break (three seasons is BIG nowadays).

Assuming that the audience keeps showering the series and its intriguing characters (probably the most well-written characters in modern anime) with equal love moving forward, the creators should be able to adapt all of the original 7 arcs of the manga through more seasons. So far, the viewership numbers suggest that it could very well turn into reality. But how many more seasons will Tokyo Revengers take to complete the story?

‘Tokyo Revengers’ is adapting the 5th manga arc with season 3

Season 3 of Tokyo Revengers hit the screens on Oct. 3, 2023, starting with the 37th overall episode and is currently ongoing. It is adapting the second-longest arc, the Tenjiku Arc of the original manga. The first two seasons of the anime covered the first four manga arcs, in the following order:

Season 1: Toman Arc (Episodes 1-5), Moebius Arc (Episodes 6-12), Valhalla Arc (Episodes 13-24)

Season 2: Valhalla Arc (Episode 25), Black Dragon Arc (Episodes 26-37)

The first season was the longest so far, treating viewers with 24 delightful episodes. The following season then concluded with 13 episodes, and season 3 is also set to have a 13-episode run.

Following the pattern, if season 3 adapts the whole of the Tenjiku Arc, animating almost 5 chapters in one episode, we will have the Bonten Arc and the Final Arc (divided into Three Deities Arc and Kanto Manji Arc) left for adaptation. In total, they span 93 manga chapters.

How many more seasons does ‘Tokyo Revengers’ need to completely adapt the manga?

Following the anime’s current pattern, it is adapting around 3-5 chapters of the manga in one episode. If Season 4 happens and is slated for the usual 13-episode run, it could start adapting from Bonten Arc onward up until the first half of the Final Arc, i.e., the Three Deities Arc.

This means that Season 4 of Tokyo Revengers could, at best, adopt the combined 50 chapters of Bonten Arc and Three Deities Arc. This will then leave the final half of the Final Arc, i.e., the Kanto Manji arc wholely for Season 5. Given that the Kanto Manji Arc is a long one, spanning 43 manga chapters, the concluding season of Tokyo Revengers can be solely devoted to it.

Image via Crunchyroll

So, the Tokyo Revengers anime will have at least two more seasons, and the adapting schedule could look something like this:

Season 3: Tenjiku Arc (Episodes 37-49)

Season 4: Bonten Arc (Episodes 50-55), Three Deities Arc (Episodes 56-62)

Season 5: Kanto Manji Arc (Episodes 63-75)

That is, if season 3 completely adapts the Tenjiku Arc and the following seasons follow a 13-episode run schedule. Otherwise, we could very well see the series stretching up to season 6 (won’t that be a delight?). But daydreams apart, season 4 of Tokyo Revengers has not yet received a green light. It might probably happen as we come close to season 3 ending in January 2024.

When could the next seasons of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ arrive?

The second season of Tokyo Revengers took 1 year and 4 months to come out after season 1 aired its last episode, “A Cry Baby” on Sept. 18, 2021. However, due to the rise in popularity of the series after the second season dropped, makers brought season 3 to the screens in just six months following season 2’s conclusion on April 2, 2023.

The currently ongoing season 3 is airing its episodes weekly on Tuesdays and will conclude with the 13th episode set to release on Jan. 26, 2024. If the studio already has plans to bring a season 4, then it can be expected to arrive anytime within 6 months of season 3’s conclusion, following the previous pattern. This means that the series will continue to entertain us for at least another year, with season 5 concluding the story in early 2026 at best!