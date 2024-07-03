‘Wind Breaker’ season 2 release window, cast, and more

Who knew that a story of a first-year student, Sakura, diving headfirst into the turbulent waters of high school life would capture our hearts? Well, apparently everyone. The first season finale was a triumph for Sakura, who started as a lonely soul but ended up winning the coveted class rep position.

Wind Breaker is based on the manga of the same name by Satoru Nii. Published by Kodansha since 2021, the manga quickly became a fan favorite, and its anime adaptation followed suit. The series, which aired from April to June 2024, spanned 13 episodes of pure adrenaline, emotion, and, of course, school drama. And just when you thought you would have to say goodbye to this anime, Clover Works waved their magic wand and confirmed season 2. With 122 chapters of the manga available (and counting), the saga is far from over.

Clover Works has teased a 2025 release for season 2. Given the unpredictable nature of anime production—what with potential delays due to anything from scheduling conflicts to unforeseen production challenges—we can only hope that 2025 sticks.

As for the team behind the scenes, Toshifumi Akai (director), Hiroshi Seko (script writer), Taishi Kawakami (character designer), and Ryo Takahashi (music composer) have all done a fantastic job with season 1, no doubt about that. While we would love to see them all return for season 2, there’s no guarantee that they will. Even if some of the original staff members don’t return, it doesn’t necessarily mean that season 2 will be a flop. After all, the ultimate responsibility for the success of Wind Breaker season 2 lies with Clover Works.

We expect the main casts to return for the second season:

Haruka Sakura – Yuuma Uchida

Hayato Suo – Nobunaga Shimazaki

Akihiko Nirei – Shouya Chiba

Hajime Umemiya – Yuuichi Nakamura

Kyotaro Sugishita – Kouki Uchiyama

Touma Hiiragi – Ryouta Suzuki

Kiryu Mitsuki – Toshiyuki Toyonaga

Ren Kaji – Nobuhiko Okamoto

Kotoha Tachibana – Ikumi Hasegawa

Jo Togame – Yuichirou Umehara

Choji Tomiyama – Toya Kikunosuke

What to expect from the second season?

The first season did a stellar job of setting the stage with Bofurin’s first-year students. Season 2 promises to dial up the drama as these schoolyard skirmishes escalate from mere fistfights to full-blown tactical warfare. With Bofurin already painted as the neighborhood peacekeepers, expect them to be in everyone else’s crosshairs. And with the introduction of KEEL, it’s a war for school supremacy. Overall, the second season has the potential to be a masterful continuation of a story that has already won our hearts.

