You can now watch Crunchyroll on your Nintendo Switch

Crunchyroll has announced that it will bring its app-based streaming service to Nintendo Switch’s eShop. Available for download today, the app features the entire Crunchyroll catalog and boasts offline viewing capabilities as well.

The new Crunchyroll app brings the service’s free, ad-based streaming model to the console alongside premium access for subscribers. The 1,000+ series catalog, including new simulcasts, will all be available. The app includes touch support and is usable docked or undocked.

The distributor announced the app with its mascot Crunchyroll Hime and her cat Yuzu in a brief animation below.

Developed with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, Crunchyroll’s new app is the first streaming service to bring offline viewing to the console that has been sparse on media support. Other streaming services on the console include YouTube, Hulu, and Pokemon TV.

And in Dec. 2020, Crunchyroll’s parent company Funimation added its own app to the console, which makes the majority of the five streaming services available on the Switch entirely anime-focused.

Crunchyroll is also available on mobile, home consoles, smart TVs, and web browsers.