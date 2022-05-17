The 2021 surprise anime hit Link Click is now available to stream on Crunchyroll. The original series, which debuted on Funimation last spring, is among a handful of other original titles to migrate to the platform today as the two anime streaming libraries continue to merge.

Link Click originally streamed with Mandarin Chinese audio and English subtitles on Funimation and received a Japanese language dub in January on Japanese TV. The 11-episode Chinese donghua web series about time-traveling adoptive brothers Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang also received a bonus episode while aring, released between episodes five and six but without further consequence to the plot. Eight additional chibi shorts released beginning summer of 2021 through April of this year, which are also available to stream on Crunchyroll today.

Though technically not an anime, Link Click found quick popularity among English anime fans and comes in at #31 on MyAnimeList. A sequel season was also announced last year and will continue the time-bending mysteries of the Time Photo Studio from season one’s climactic cliffhanger.

Madhouse’s 1998 anime adaptation of Trigun and the 2006 crime thriller from Sunao Katabuchi, Black Lagoon, also migrated to Crunchyroll’s library today. And on May 24, Shingo Natsume’s original series Sonny Boy will make its way to the catalog as well.

You can stream Link Click today on Crunchyroll.