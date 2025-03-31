A ‘Boy Meets World’ star just turned 98, and you won’t believe how good he looks

Boy Meets World star, William Daniels, has celebrated a milestone birthday, turning 98 years old on March 31 and looking extremely good while doing it!

The veteran actor — who portrayed school teacher Mr. Feeny on the coming-of-age sitcom — reflected on the milestone in an interview with People. Asked how he would celebrate another lap around the sun, Daniels wished simply for “peace and quiet,” mustering the very same energy we came to know and love during his years-long tenure on Boy Meets World.

Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Daniels revealed that he would celebrate his birthday with his wife, fellow actor Bonnie Bartlett Daniels, by his side. She said the longevity of both their careers and their lives is “unique” in a town like Hollywood, and added that she’ll honor her husband’s birthday by reflecting on their many years together. “This seems to be very special that a couple who both are actors live so long and together for so long, it seems to be unique,” Bartlett — who also appeared on Boy Meets World, told People.

“I’m sure there are lots of couples out there on farms or businesses, other things. Doctors don’t live that long, but a married couple that are actors living that long? That’s special.” Alongside his wife, Daniels marked the special occasion with his son, Michael Daniels, and his former trainer, whom he shared a celebratory birthday breakfast with, Bartlett revealed. Naturally, such a milestone birthday prompts us to reflect on Daniels’ career, which extends well beyond Boy Meets World.

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

The Emmy-winning actor was elsewhere known for his role as Dr. Mark Craig on the medical drama series St. Elsewhere (which walked so Grey’s Anatomy could run), as well as voicing K.I.T.T., the talking car, in the David Hasselhoff-starring series, Knight Rider. On the big screen, Daniels appeared in films like The Graduate and Blades of Glory, but his career in Hollywood hasn’t stopped just yet. Bartlett revealed Williams was recently in the studio for voice work, which was “supposed to sound like K.I.T.T.” and for which “he got a nice check.” As he should!

Turning up to work some eight decades into your career is no small feat, but Williams said he’s happy to do it. “I like to work,” he told People. “You have to kind of keep at it, otherwise you just fade away.” Meanwhile, on social media, Williams took to X to reshare images of himself enjoying his 98th birthday cake alongside friend and fellow actor Jeff Conaway. “98 feels great!” Daniels wrote. “Thank you all for the well wishes.”

98 feels great! Thank you all for the well wishes https://t.co/5UhUgrOZ3v — William Daniels (@MrBillDaniels) March 31, 2025

Alongside Daniels, some fellow Boy Meets World alumni include Adam Scott, Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, Betsy Randle and William Russ. A few of the castmates have made headlines in recent years, with Fishel unfortunately diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and Savage running for Congress the year prior.

Through it all, it’s been Daniel’s who has overseen the sitcom through Mr. Feeny’s watchful eye, but the actor shows no signs of slowing down. “You have to be pleased, and I certainly am,” he said of fans’ continued appreciation for his decades-spanning career. “I hope I’m around a little longer and we’ll do it again next year.” We certainly hope so, too!

