Amber Heard reportedly quits Hollywood, moves overseas after Depp legal battle

In case you’d forgotten about the protracted fever dream that was last year’s highly publicized Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp defamation case, allow us to remind you that the fiasco did in fact unfold – and in its aftermath, Heard has opted to move overseas for a fresh start in Spain.

Now, it turns out that Heard appears to have made her relocation to Madrid permanent, with her two year-old daughter Oonagh in tow. A source close to the actor told the Daily Mail that she’s fairly happy living over there, with any language barriers not being an issue as she can speak both English and Spanish.

The source also told the publication that Heard doesn’t intend to make a return to Hollywood anytime soon, but did not rule out the possibility of the actress making a return to show business if the role is right.

This is all in the aftermath of the defamation case levied against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp that seemingly everyone around the world had their eyes glued to. The case was finally settled back in December for the sum of $1 million, which ate a not-insignificant chunk of the actress’ net worth.

Of course, just because Heard doesn’t have any new movies in production right now, doesn’t mean she won’t be gracing theater screens around the world in the near future. After all, she is still set to reprise her role as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom later this year. It’s not the only DC film that has been embroiled in controversy and suffered significant delays – Ezra Miller managed to stir the pot plenty after production wrapped on The Flash as well, resulting in delay after delay.