CALI, COLOMBIA - AUGUST 18: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen at the Unidad Recreativa El Vallado on August 18, 2024 in Cali, Colombia. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images)
(Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images)
‘Anything that does not involve interviews’: Royal commentator’s blunt work advice for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to succeed in 2025

The Sussexes need to make an effort in 2025 if they want to appease the Royal Family.
Luigi Caler
Published: Dec 30, 2024 03:46 am

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s latest attempt to clean up their tarnished reputation has been hailed as a “smart move” by one royal commentator. However, the same royal expert has warned them against repeating history if they want to succeed in 2025.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who famously stepped down as senior royals in 2020, have spent the last few years under fire for their headline-grabbing decisions, including airing the Royal Family’s dirty laundry in explosive TV interviews, their 2022 Netflix docuseries, and Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare.

But now, it seems the Montecito-based couple has a new game plan — going solo to cover more ground and steering clear of controversy. And according to royal expert Gareth Russell, it’s the smartest decision they’ve made in years. In an interview with GB News, Russell also gave Prince Harry, 40, and Markle, 42, a blunt advice if they want to prosper with their new game plan.

“Anything that doesn’t involve interviews like they did in the past is a good move in terms of more separate events,” Russell said. “Anything that keeps them away from controversy, or keeps them away from seeming like a repeat of what they were doing for the last couple of years, is a smart move.”

Due to their previous projects that involved painting the Royal Family in bad light, the couple had to deal with a massive fallout with the British public and some of their own family members. For instance, Prince Harry’s relationship with his brother, Prince William, 42, is now in shambles. Meanwhile, his father, King Charles, 76, reportedly keeps him at arm’s length.

As part of their new game plan, Prince Harry and Markle have taken a noticeable pivot in recent months. After spending most of 2024 behind the gates of their lavish Montecito mansion, they’ve started making solo appearances, focusing on individual work projects, according to Daily Express.

The former Suits star has been spotted championing her ventures in Hollywood and beyond, while Harry continues his efforts with veteran support initiatives. Despite their individual pursuits, sources suggest the couple isn’t abandoning joint efforts altogether. Their shared passion projects, including their Archewell Foundation, remain at the forefront of their collaborative work.

Russell’s remarks on Prince Harry and Markle’s new strategy come days after the Duke of Sussex had to spend another Christmas away from his royal relatives, marking his sixth consecutive year away from Sandringham. Sources said no invitation was extended to the Duke for the royals’ traditional festivities, reinforcing rumors that the rift between him and his family still runs deep.

His last visit to the U.K., for the WellChild Awards in September 2024, was brief and, unsurprisingly, uneventful when it came to family reunions. Despite being on reportedly better terms with King Charles, Prince Harry left without meeting his father or anyone else in the Windsor fold.

Hopefully, things will change in the next year if they follow Russell’s advice and steer clear of repeating the same controversial moves they did in the years after they exited the monarchy to live in California.

