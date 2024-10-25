Are Anna Kendrick and Ben Richardson still together?

Anna Kendrick‘s fluctuating popularity means that we become increasingly more knowledgeable about her romantic endeavors every once in a while. Is she even dating or is she single? Who is she dating? Is she married or even planning to marry?

Well, the Pitch Perfect alumnus is oddly secretive, and while she manages to keep her relationships under wraps, in Hollywood, someone always manages to find out who she’s dating, and when she’s dating. With her directorial debut finally having reached Netflix, the actress is once again in the spotlight, participating in interviews and promotions. And, unsurprisingly, her relationship status lingers in the back of our minds.

Is Anna Kendrick dating Ben Richardson?

Photo by Alo Ceballos/GC Images

No, Kendrick is no longer dating Richardson. You might remember seeing the actress and cinematographer together on red carpets starting in 2012 after Drinking Buddies hit theaters, then again in 2014 for Happy Christmas, and once more in 2015 after the release of Digging for Fire. Some might even call Kendrick his muse, as they collaborated once again in 2017 on Table 19.

However, it appears the sparks began between Drinking Buddies and Happy Christmas. While they were often seen together, it’s believed their relationship began around 2014, with sightings becoming more frequent as time went on. Despite this, the couple kept things low-key, never openly discussing their relationship — or at least, they tried not to.

When asked about her relationship status by The Sydney Morning Herald at the time, Kendrick replied, “Well, as far as keeping it private, it isn’t easy, as you are proving right now.” Due to her tendency for privacy, though, we don’t have clear answers on how or even exactly when their relationship ended. However, in 2019, reports suggested a possible breakup after US Magazine noted that the actress might have been testing the waters in a new relationship.

After her relationship with Richardson ended, the Twilight actress seemingly entered one more public relationship — this time with comedian and actor Bill Hader. The Barry star and Kendrick allegedly dated from 2019 to 2022 after working together in the Disney Christmas movie Noelle. Us Magazine even reported that “they’re really into each other and make each other laugh — a lot.”

Unfortunately, the relationship eventually came to an end, despite Kendrick even forming a close bond with Hader’s two children according to reports, and in June of 2022, they allegedly ended their relationship. This may mean that, at the time of writing, the actress is either single or once again in a very low-key relationship — given her track record for privacy, it’s entirely possible after all.

In recent interviews, however, the 39-year-old actress opened up about her journey in therapy after being in a long-term abusive relationship, which lasted about seven years. Kendrick explained that the experience helped her relate to her role in Alice, Darling, which, according to her, depicted a similar relationship. “I had just gotten out of a relationship that was extremely similar to the movie,” she shared on an episode of Call Her Daddy.

Following her candid revelations, fans naturally speculated about who the person might be, with many assuming it was Richardson, given their lengthy public relationship. However, since they were together for five years rather than the seven she mentioned, some fans now think it may have been a relationship she had before rising to fame.

Nothing good comes from speculation, so for now, we’ll just assume the latter is responsible for causing Kendrick so much distress, and we can only hope that with time and lots of therapy, she’ll she able to move on.

