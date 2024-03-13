Are Dan and Shay gay?

Dan and Shay are undeniably one of the most successful country duos in the music world, responsible for hits like “10,000 Hours” and “Saved Me The Trouble.” They have garnered quite a following since 2013, becoming known for their eclectic mix of pop and country.

Proud owners of three Grammy awards for Best Duo/Group performance, it’s almost impossible to escape Dan and Shay nowadays. Whether it’s on your car radio, on the television or at the mall — you’ll surely hear them at some point. Their increasing popularity has also lured in more fans, and of course, more rumors and speculations about their private lives. Neither Dan nor Shay is particularly fond of sharing details about their private lives, but if you’re one of the many fans wondering if they’re together aside from music, we’ve got you covered.

Are Dan and Shay a couple?

Dan and Shay are not a couple, and both of them are married to women. Naturally, we can’t exactly predict whether or not these musicians are attracted to men, but considering they’ve both been married for quite some time, we can go on a limb and assume that they’re not gay. Dan walked down the aisle with his wife, Abby Smyers, in May 2017, and they have since been completely inseparable.

The same goes for Shay and his wife, Hannah Mooney, who also tied the knot in 2017. The couple also shares three sons, Asher, Ames, and Abram. Moreover, both Dan and Shay have admitted to often using their wives, families, and marriages for inspiration for their music. “We write all these songs and we’re inspired because we have incredible wives, and we get to write songs and write about what we know, and we’re both married and we know what it’s like to love,” Shay shared on Apple Music 1.

Ultimately, we don’t know if Dan or Shay have ever been with someone of the same gender, but at this point, they’re both happily married to their respective partners.